Waunakee 13, Milton 1 Boys hockey: Waunakee beats Milton in Badger East play ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP STAFF Jan 11, 2023 Fourteen Waunakee players recorded a point (either a goal or an assist) in a 13-1 rout of Milton in Badger East boys hockey Monday in Stoughton.The first-place Warriors (12-4 overall, 8-0 Badger East, 16 pts.) scored twice in the game's first minute, and Michael Gruetzmacher had a hat trick in the second period for Waunakee.Ty Johnson scored Milton's lone goal off an assist from Brady Byrnes at 8:34 of the first period. Benett Thompson made 31 saves in net for the Red Hawks (0-14, 0-8, 0 pts.).WAUNAKEE 13, MILTON 1Waunakee 7 6 0—13Milton 1 0 0—1FIRST PERIODW—Donovan Olday, 0:24. W—Tate Schmidt (David Emerich, Jordan Bavery), 0:51. W—Max Rucker (Keegan Jacobson, Michael Cutrano), 6:29. W—Zach Blifernicht, 7:47. M—Ty Johnson (Brady Byrnes), 8:34. W—Tyler Knapp (Olday), 13:33. W—Schmidt, 14:35. W—Emerich, 14:42.SECOND PERIODW—Cassius Eller (Jacobson), 0:54. W—Michael Gruetzmacher, pp, 1:08. W—Eller (Calvin Behnke), 3:41. W—Noah Nadler (Carter Allison), 8:04. W—Gruetzmacher (Bavery, Emerich), 11:52. W—Gruetzmacher (Olday), 16:14.Saves—Aaron Graves (W) 5, Joel Sallehag (W) 1, Bennett Thompson (M) 31.