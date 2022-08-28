WAUPUN — The Lake Mills boys soccer team went 2-1 at a tournament hosted by Central Wisconsin Christian this weekend.
The L-Cats (2-1-1) opened the tournament by routing Kenosha Christian Life 7-0. Freshman Daniel Almeida scored twice while sophomore Oscar Arana, seniors John Bade, Logan Patrick and Miguel Ortega and junior Wyatt Werner added one goal apiece.
Lake Mills fell to Sheboygan Christian 1-0 as Caleb Hendrikse scored the game’s lone goal before halftime. Junior goalie Curtis Galstad stopped seven shots for the L-Cats, who were outshot 6-1.
“Saturday morning against Sheboygan Christian was a tough competition,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Josh Vinluan said. “They could really move the ball on us and we could tell they have played together for a while now. We really couldn’t match their intensity. Our defense was able to keep it a 1-0 game and we were content with that outcome.”
The L-Cats capped the tournament by edging CWC, 2-1. Ryan Devries put the Crusaders ahead 1-0 early on. Ortega then equalized later in the half. Almeida scored off an assist by Galstad before halftime for what proved to be the go-ahead score. Galstad stopped 11 shots and both teams had 10 shots on goal.
“Our second game on Saturday was pretty evenly matched,” Vinluan said. “Our boys are hurt and with very little subs, it was a grind. The boys found themselves down a goal early and had to come back. I’m very proud of the way they responded. Hopefully we can be back to full strength by Tuesday playing against River Valley.”
LAKESIDE 1, EVANSVILLE 1
EVANSVILLE — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with host Evansville on Saturday in a nonconference game.
The Blue Devils got on the board early in the first half on an unassisted goal by Wesley LeRoy.
The Warriors (1-1-1) equalized less than 10 minutes later as Jay Yahnke scored on an assist from Ethan Schuetz.
Lakeside goalie JJ Probasco stopped 15 shots while Evansville’s Issiah Jones made 10 saves. The Blue Devils (0-2-1) had a 16-11 edge in shots on goal.
“Today was a very evenly matched game,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Our defense faced a lot of attacks but were able to keep Evansville to one goal behind solid play by freshman keeper JJ Probasco.
“The offense had opportunities but just could not knock a second goal away. There was no quit until the final whistle blew.”