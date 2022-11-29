news brief Briefly Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Nov 29, 2022 Nov 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Dec. 3: Bake & Craft BizarreThere will be a craft and bakery bizarre at St. Mary’s Church 120 Beebe Street in Marshall on December 3 from 8 a.m.—12:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Former Waunakee food service director accused of fraud Sun Prairie graduate thrives at UW-Madison, earns spot on cheer team Shelter from the Storm Ministries executive director accused of fraud Milton in prime position to dominate Badger Conference again in upcoming wrestling season After years of a shared life, Poynette woman says goodbye to service dog Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin