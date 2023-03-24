BASKETBALL AWARDS Brooke Stenklyft and Cal Fisher All-State stories By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Mar 24, 2023 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A pair of local basketball players were named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State Teams. Buy Now Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft goes up for a shot against St. Thomas More. Stenklyft was named an as honorable mention on the Division 4 All-State Team. Calahan Steed Deerfield senior Cal Fisher was named to the Boys Division 4 All-State Team.An honorable mention on the all-state team last season, Fisher averaged 24 points per game this season after averaging 20 points per game as a junior.Fisher was a three-time all-conference first team selection, while taking second team all-conference honors as a freshman.Cambridge sophomore Brooke Stenklyft was named as an honorable mention on the Girls Division 4 All-State Team. Buy Now Senior Cal Fisher goes up for a shot against Markesan in the playoffs. Fisher was named to the Division 4 All-State Team. Calahan Steed After averaging 10 points per game as a freshman, Stenklyft recorded 20.4 points per game this season. Stenklyft increased to 45% shooting from the field after averaging 37% as a freshman.Stenklyft was a first team all-conference selection this season after being named to the second team as a freshman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie Plan Commission backs Dave’s Guitar Shop, Cousins, third Starbucks Wisconsin’s renewable energy wave is prompting some farmers to lease land for fields of solar panels Developer breaks ground on Poynette's Point Gardens Ganske speaks to Sun Prairie school board about cease and desist letter Cambridge football coach Michael Klingbeil steps down as football coach and will be stepping down from athletic director's position