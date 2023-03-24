A pair of local basketball players were named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State Teams.

Brooke Stenklyft
Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft goes up for a shot against St. Thomas More. Stenklyft was named an as honorable mention on the Division 4 All-State Team. 

Deerfield senior Cal Fisher was named to the Boys Division 4 All-State Team.

Cal Fisher
Senior Cal Fisher goes up for a shot against Markesan in the playoffs. Fisher was named to the Division 4 All-State Team. 