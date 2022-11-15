The village of Cottage Grove’s 2023 budget could possibly include funds to add several staff positions in the police, public works and parks departments.
The Budget Review Committee of Cottage Grove met last week to take its first look at staff’s proposed capital and operating budget for 2023, charting likely tax increases as the village continues to develop at a rapid pace.
As it stands, the proposed budget would bring a 7% increase in property taxes in the village, with a new rate of $6.79 for each $1,000 of home value, up from $6.34 in the 2022 budget. For the average Cottage Grove home, valued at $315,000, that would mean a $139 increase over last year, according to village analysis.
Increases in operational spending, or the money required to run the village’s day-to-day services, come from the need for additional employees as the village grows, village staff said. The Cottage Grove Police Department has requested funding to hire three new officers, and the Parks and Public Works departments said they need new employees or more payable hours for part-time workers.
Chief of Police Daniel Layber told the committee that the recommended staffing levels for a police department are 2 officers per 1,000 community members, and the village is lagging behind. The draft budget includes just under $230,000 for the new officers.
“We’re going to continue growing,” Layber said. “If you don’t keep up with the population growth you’re actually having less officers on the street.”
Spending in most general government areas is also projected to go up, Finance Director Cameron Sawyer said, as “the costs of doing business” increases. The village’s payments for insurance on property, workers compensation and general liability have increased by 10%.
The village’s growth has also given officials some breathing room to raise the money required to fund operations. Last year Cottage Grove led all Dane County municipalities in net new construction, which determines how much levy limits can increase for the new budget.
Cottage Grove added more than $52 million in new construction in 2022, a 5.77% increase in the village’s total value. The second highest construction rate in the county was 5.07% in DeForest.
“The caveat is that a lot of the growth is in TIF (Tax Incremental Funding) districts,” Sawyer told committee members at the Nov. 10 meeting. “We can’t realize that until the districts close.”
Other big ticket items in the budget include $1.6 million in borrowing for improvements at Bakken Park, and a possible $581,000 for the Library Board.
The Library Board, tasked with developing plans for a Cottage Grove public library, had asked staff for the funding to hire a consultant, conduct a community needs assessment and hire contractors for design and engineering services, among other operating costs.
The report reviewed by the committee included the Library Board’s requests, but did not factor them into budget calculations. Administrative staff wrote in the report that further direction from the Village Board was needed.
The village has been eyeing several larger-scale projects to undertake longterm, like a possible library, a municipal campus or an emergency services center. Those projects are in the midst of a prioritization process to reduce the potential debt burden if they move forward. The funding requested by the Library Board would help it to develop plans for the project as that prioritization moves forward.
The Village Board is scheduled for a budget workshop meeting on Nov. 15, with plans for a public hearing and final approval of the document on Dec. 5.