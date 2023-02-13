ATHLETICS Cambridge and Deerfield rescheduling games csteed csteed Author email Feb 13, 2023 Feb 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The snowstorm that closed the schools of Cambridge and Deerfield forced the postponement of three basketball games on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Cambridge boys basketball game against Belleville has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Cambridge High School.The Deerfield boys basketball game against Parkview was postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at Parkview High School.The Deerfield girls basketball non-conference game against Wisconsin Heights was canceled and will not be rescheduled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New coffee and grilled sandwich shop has opened on Main Street in DeForest Milton High grad grows up fast in the Army National Guard New solar projects are landing on Wisconsin's farmlands — and not everyone is happy Sun Prairie police, Dane County deputies issue warning after $3,500 scam of Bristol woman Interstate I-90/39 closed after tanker truck rollover