Lake Mills EMS is among the Wisconsin nonprofits agencies that provides ambulance and emergency medical services to local communities. The nonprofit relies on volunteers and faces staffing challenges as well as inflation and supply chain snafus.
The city of Lake Mills has begun talks with Cambridge Area EMS about a possible EMS contract after the Lake Mills City Council decided in mid-January to seek consultants for service instead of moving ahead with the creation of a joint city department.
Representatives from the city met with Cambridge Area EMS Chief Paul Blount and Cambridge fire and EMS commission chair Mark Cook on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to discuss the possibility of a contract.
Cambridge Area EMS is one of two contractors in talks with the city right now, said city manager Drake Daily. But there could be more in the future.
“We are still exploring our options as to what contractor we’re going to pursue,” Daily said. “Cambridge EMS is one that we’ve been in touch with … we had a good conversation. We’re still taking time to collect formal proposals and get the full proposal (from Cambridge).”
The meeting was a productive one, Blount and Cook said.
Some of the considerations of a potential contract, Blount and Cook have said, would be the length of the contract and the storage of an ambulance in the Lake Mills Area.
Cook has previously said the Cambridge fire and EMS commission isn’t interested in short-term contracts less than two years with area municipalities, instead favoring municipalities served by CAEMS become full members of the commission. Cook said that a short-term contract could be financially risky for the EMS district, should the commission sink funding for staffing and equipment into a contract that then doesn’t last. Blount said a multi-year contract would be important for CAEMS, should it contract with the city.
Cook has also maintained that an equal seat at the table for every commission member is a priority.
Blount also said at a recent meeting with area townships, that in order for CAEMS to serve in the Lake Mills area, he would want to ensure that response times remained low, which might require having a location within the Lake Mills area to respond from, and store an ambulance or response vehicle.
Blount and Cook have met twice with representatives from the town of Lake Mills, and once with representatives from the towns of Aztalan, Milford and Waterloo, about the possibility of expanding the CAEMS coverage area to serve those towns. The townships were previously using service from nonprofit Lake Mills EMS, which is set to end its contracts in June 2023.
The townships met most recently on Feb. 7, and CAEMS representatives walked away feeling encouraged by the meeting.
There has been a push for regionalization in the area, in order to offset costs and encourage stability for EMS coverage among the townships. The townships and CAEMS representatives plan to hold a large-scale meeting, inviting the city, county representatives and other area services, to discuss regionalization and next steps.
On the city’s side, Drake said a timeline for a contract decision has not been decided, he would expect progress in the next month.
“We’re interested in finding a solution that meets the city’s needs and also finding something that works for the region as a whole as well, because there are a number of communities out there looking.”
He added the city is open to the possibility of collaborating with other groups.
“We are looking to cooperate and coordinate (with the townships) to make this process as efficient as possible,” Drake said.
The one proposal already before the council came from Ryan Brothers Ambulance, a Madison-based provider that currently operates ambulances out of Madison, Deerfield, Fort Atkinson, Janesville and Sun Prairie.
That proposal promises one ambulance to be stationed in Lake Mills with 24/7 paramedic-level service, and the possibility of assistance from other Ryan Brothers service areas.
The Ryan Brothers proposal would cost the city from $193,000 to $283,000, depending on buy-in from the towns of Lake Mills, Aztalan, Milford and Waterloo, also covered by LMEMS and seeking options to replace that service. The proposal includes a $30,000 startup cost and requests a multi-year contract.
The city is paying LMEMS a $17 per-capita rate for the first half of 2023. The Ryan Brothers proposal ranges from $29.93 to $51.30 per capita.
Daily has previously said that he and fire chief Todd Yandre believed the current fire department building could accommodate a contractor’s equipment, meaning the city would not have to pay to rent space for a third-party’s ambulance.