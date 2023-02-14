Lake Mills EMS
Buy Now

Lake Mills EMS is among the Wisconsin nonprofits agencies that provides ambulance and emergency medical services to local communities. The nonprofit relies on volunteers and faces staffing challenges as well as inflation and supply chain snafus.

 LMEMS

The city of Lake Mills has begun talks with Cambridge Area EMS about a possible EMS contract after the Lake Mills City Council decided in mid-January to seek consultants for service instead of moving ahead with the creation of a joint city department.

Representatives from the city met with Cambridge Area EMS Chief Paul Blount and Cambridge fire and EMS commission chair Mark Cook on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to discuss the possibility of a contract.