The Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission has offered to extend emergency medical services to the entirety of the town of Lake Mills.
The offer relates to expected service changes next year with the township’s other provider.
The town of Lake Mills contracts for EMS from both Lake Mills EMS, an independent, nonprofit organization, on the town’s east side, and Cambridge Area EMS on the western half.
Lake Mills EMS is considering dissolution as a result of staffing and budget constraints, and the mostly volunteer service could be absorbed by the city of Lake Mills as soon as next year. That could change its response times, costs and possibly service levels.
Last year, Lake Mills EMS proposed a rate increase more than doubling its per-capita cost, sparking new negotiations with both the city and town of Lake Mills. In January, the nonprofit sent a letter terminating the contracts at the end of the year, though the service extended it to June 2023 last week.
City officials are eyeing a restructure that would create a combined EMS and fire municipal department, among other options.
While city and Lake Mills EMS officials continue negotiations, the townships of Lake Mills, Aztalan, Waterloo and Milford, all of whom contract with Lake Mills EMS, also are weighing the future of EMS in those areas.
At an Aug. 4 meeting, the Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission threw its hat in the ring to take over the entirety of the township of Lake Mills.
Commissioners and Cambridge EMS Director Paul Blount said they see multiple benefits for both the commission and the town of this move.
They highlighted that Cambridge EMS can operate as a paramedic level service, whereas Lake Mills EMS is, and would likely continue as, an advanced-level service, which does not provide advanced emergency medical care. They also touted an established 24/7 service with better staffing levels, a potential new ambulance on the way and easy accessibility to the township.
“We wouldn’t be having this discussion if we weren’t comfortable today with the footprint today. We could provide you good service today,” Blount said.
Mark Cook, the commission chair from the town of Christiana, added that because the township is already serviced by Cambridge, the town is already at the table, in terms of communication and control over the future.
“Youre already here, you’re already on the commission; it’s a natural thing for us,” Cook said.
“We’re definitely interested.”
Lake Mills town board member Dave Schroeder said the lack of control over decisions at the city level and on the future of Lake Mills EMS was a factor.
All three of the township’s board members were present at the Aug. 4 meeting and are set to weigh the commission’s proposal on Aug. 16. Schroeder said the next step would be to look at possible service maps and determine per-capita cost estimates.
