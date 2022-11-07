The Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) is seeking volunteers this fall, along with donations, in honor of Giving Tuesday.
CART is a local nonprofit that helps area residents connect with needed services, resources and support systems.
"We believe that no one in our community should feel alone or be unable to meet their basic needs of food, housing, medical care, or safety. You can help our Cambridge residents in need know they have a community of support. CART is a link between our Cambridge neighbors in need and those of you who are in a position to give of your time, talents/skills, or through a monetary donation," CART organizers
CART staff offers information, connection to existing resources, encouragement, and financial help. Money donated to CART is used to secure housing, avoid evictions, keep water, heat and electricity turned on, pay for medications, car repair, and other necessities.
"We take our responsibility very seriously and work hard to be thoughtful stewards of donations," CART members wrote.
The group is also seeking volunteers right now, for things like giving rides to the grocery store, to medical appointments, to work, and to other resource agencies. In addition to driving, volunteers may offer to help winterize windows, repair a broken door step, rake leaves, or pick up a prescription.
For more information: Call the CART office at 608-423-1423. If you wish to donate, consider electronically through our website: www.cartforhelp.org or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cartforhelp. Checks mailed or delivered to 223 Jefferson Street Cambridge WI 53523 or hand delivered to a Board member.
