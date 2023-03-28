CAMBRIDGE Cambridge Arts Council sets summer concert series lineup Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 37 sec ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Karyn Saemann Buy Now Karyn Saemann Buy Now Karyn Saemann Buy Now Karyn Saemann Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cambridge Arts Council has set its lineup for its annual summer concert series, hosted each summer in Veterans Park on Main Street.The series will be held on Friday nights from June to August from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Veterans Park. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs, and to leave glass containers at home.The series kicks off on June 2 with a performance by The Trophy Husbands, a local classic pop and rock group. The Cambridge Area Lions Club will grill their famous pizzas.The series continues on June 16 with The Dang-Its, a Country/Americana group. Jolly Frog Mexicana an Doyle’s Dogs will provide food offerings.On June 30, Quest, a classic rock group, will perform, and the Lions Club will grill pizzas.The first performance in July will be July 14 with the Driftless Plowboys, a Western Swing group. Jolly Frog Mexican and Doyle’s Dogs will return.The series will wrap for the season on August 4 with a performance by Crooked Willow, a Folk-Americana-Roots group, with pizzas from the Cambridge Area Lions Club.The Cambridge Arts Council, a nonprofit arts advocacy group, funds, organizes and runs the concert series. The annual series is funded through community support. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest Boy Scout creates furniture for Harvest Intermediate by upcycling old bleachers As body scanner remains on order, more Rock County Jail inmates caught with drugs Ganske speaks to Sun Prairie school board about cease and desist letter Sun Prairie Plan Commission backs Dave’s Guitar Shop, Cousins, third Starbucks Conrad named new Waunakee AD