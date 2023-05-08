Freshman Jett Horton pitched a complete game shutout in a Cambridge baseball 10-0 win over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Friday, May 5 at Cambridge High School.

Horton pitched five innings, allowing three hits and recording six strikeouts. At the plate, Horton scored a run and recorded an RBI. Cambridge provided plenty of run support for Horton, scoring eight runs in the first three innings.