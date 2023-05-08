Freshman Jett Horton pitched a complete game shutout in a Cambridge baseball 10-0 win over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Friday, May 5 at Cambridge High School.
Horton pitched five innings, allowing three hits and recording six strikeouts. At the plate, Horton scored a run and recorded an RBI. Cambridge provided plenty of run support for Horton, scoring eight runs in the first three innings.
In a five-run bottom of the third inning, junior Marco Damiani hit a two-run single to score sophomore Clayton Stenjem and senior Benny Blanchar. Damiani, along with sophomore Kiefer Parish, each recorded two RBIs.
Stenjem, junior Carter Lund, junior Brayden Lund and Blanchar also drove in a run for the Blue Jays.
Cambridge is 10-2 overall, tied for first place in the Capitol-South Conference with New Glarus with a record of 4-1.
Cambridge 4, Wisconsin Heights 1
Junior Carter Lund held Wisconsin Heights to just two hits in a Cambridge baseball 4-1 win over Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, May 4 at Cambridge High School.
Lund pitched a complete game, recording 10 strikeouts and issuing just two walks. The Blue Jays scored a run in the fourth and sixth innings, and added two runs in the fifth to give Lund enough run support for the win.
Freshman Jett Horton drove in junior Brayden Lund on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Cambridge a 1-0 lead.
In the fifth, sophomore Kiefer Parish hit an RBI double to score junior Owen Bernhardt. Parish then scored on an RBI groundout from Carter Lund. In the sixth, Parish hit an RBI single to score sophomore Clayton Stenjem, giving Cambridge a 4-1 lead.
Lund made quick work of Wisconsin Heights in the seventh, retiring the Vanguards in order.
Cambridge 14, Wisconsin Heights 10
The Cambridge baseball team scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for a 14-10 win against Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, May 2 at Lion’s Park.
Sophomore Kiefer Parish hit an RBI double to score junior Owen Bernhardt to tie the game at 10-10 in the sixth. Junior Brayden Lund then hit an RBI single to score Parish and give Cambridge the lead.
Also in the sixth, freshman Cal Nottestad scored on an RBI groundout from senior Benny Blanchar. In the seventh, Cambridge tacked on two insurance runs with junior Marco Damiani scoring sophomore Clayton Stenjem on an error and then Bernhardt hitting an RBI single to score Damiani.
Lund recorded the final two outs in the seventh for the Blue Jays. Freshman Jett Horton pitched four innings of relief, giving up two runs and recording five strikeouts.
Bernhardt went three-for-four with a double and three RBIs. Damiani, Parish and Lund each drove in two runs, while junior Carter Lund, Blanchar and Horton recorded an RBI.