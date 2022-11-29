Cambridge will ring in the holiday season this weekend with the annual Classic Christmas festival.
This year’s festivities were organized by the Cambridge Area Businesses group, a community organization of volunteers from area businesses working to promote shopping local and community connection.
Festivities kick off Friday, Dec. 2 in downtown Cambridge, with a tree lighting, visits from Santa and a cook-out fundraiser.
Also on Friday, families can read a winter story on the December StoryWalk put on by the Cambridge Community Library, or visit the Elf Shelf holiday gift shop at the Amundson Community Center on Spring Water Alley from 3:30-9 p.m.
Cambridge area businesses are also participating in a sold out cookie walk on Friday, and luminaries will light the way around town as community members visit and shop.
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a cookout at Veterans Park, 100 E. Main Street, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The cookout is a fundraiser to raise money and donations for winter gear for area children. Participants can buy a brat or hotdog, or drop off donations of jackets, snowpants, hats and gloves.
From 5:30 to 6:30 pm the Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater will lead caroling in the park, Cambridge Area Lions Club will offer hot cocoa.
Santa will arrive at the park at 6 p.m., escorted by the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department, and there will be a tree lighting to follow.
Also Friday night, there will be an outdoor fire and s’mores at Plow Restaurant on Main Street, and adult hot cocoa at Keystone Grill. From 7-8 p.m., Wayne the Wizard will perform Magic at the Amundson Center.
The holiday spirit continues Saturday, Dec. 3 with pictures with Santa at Galleria 214, 214 W. Main Street, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Amundson Community Center will be open all day Saturday with the Elf Shelf sale, free popcorn and movies, holiday crafts and cookie decorating. There will also be a cookie walk hosted by London Moravian Church there from 9 a.m. -12 p.m.
Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Water Street. And carolers will circulate downtown from 12-2 p.m.
Other Saturday events include:
- A drop off site for letters to Santa at the Cambridge Market Cafe
- Free to-go gingerbread house kits for pick-up at Piggly Wiggly
- Ornament painting at Anew Vintage Dream
- Lefse making demonstrations by Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society at the Cambridge Market Cafe
- A singalong event at Willerup United Methodist Church at 6 p.m.
- Lake Ripley 4-H will serve hot apple cider and offer crafts at Premiere Couture Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,
- Crafts and tours at the Cambridge Historic School Museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New this year is a gnome hunt around town, hosted by 501 Photography. The company has hidden gnomes around town. Get a hunt sheet from Dean Lund Insurance Agency and find them all to win a prize.
Also new this year is a Christmas Gala to benefit the Cambridge Community Activities Program. The event starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 3, with Hors d’oeuvres and live music by the Trophy Husbands at the Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way.
And the holiday weekend wraps up with Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School. Event includes breakfast, photos with Santa, holiday music, crafts and more. Proceeds will be used to buy Christmas gifts for area children
The annual holiday light display at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road, will run nightly all weekend, and continue until after the holidays.