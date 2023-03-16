As the April 4 spring election approaches, voters can expect to see referendum questions from both the Cambridge and Deerfield school districts on the ballot.
Deerfield
The Deerfield School District will be asking voters whether or not they will fund a $49.7 million ‘like new’ renovation to Deerfield Middle-High School.
The renovations and additions, while updating the deteriorating spaces at the middle-high school, would also allow the district to move sixth graders into the building and alleviate the space crunch in the elementary school.
“We have space constraints and issues at the elementary school, because after the elementary school was built, we started a four year old kindergarten program,” Superintendent Michelle Jensen has previously said. “The ways that we educate kids, over the last two decades, has also changed and so we are using all of the available spaces there, including even storage rooms and teachers lounges as classroom spaces.”
The proposed “like new” renovation of the middle high school is estimated to come in at a total of $49.7 million, including a 15% contingency to plan for unknowns resulting from market changes. The price tag for district residents would be a $1.14 tax rate increase per $1,000 of equalized property value, or $228 annually on a $200,000 home.
Two courtyards would also be created. These would not only add outdoor spaces for learning and lunch, but also bring natural light into previously dim spaces, Vogel Construction representatives said.
If the measure is approved by voters in April, construction would begin in phases in the late spring or early summer of 2024. The project would be tackled in phases, Vogel Construction representatives said, so the building could continue being used. The final phase would be completed before the start of the 2026-27 school year.
Residents can ask questions about the referendum at ‘Walk and Talk’ events on March 21 and April 3 at 6 p.m. at 300 Simonson Blvd., and at ‘Cookie and Conversation’ informal conversation times on March 22 and 30. For more information on the referendum, visit deerfield.k12.wi.us.
Cambridge
The Cambridge School Board voted Thursday, Jan. 5 to set the April referendum, a $2.4 million yearly recurring referendum. This will allow the district to exceed its tax levy limit and levy from taxpayers an additional $2.4 million per year.
The school district will host an open town hall about the referendum on March 20 at 5 p.m. at the Cambridge High School Library, 403 Blue Jay Way. People can also ask questions on March 16 at the middle and high school band concert, and at a town of Christiana board meeting that night.
Because this would be a recurring referendum, voters would only need to approve the measure once at the polls to allow the district to continue levying this funding in perpetuity.
Board members and administrators say the district is facing a budget hole, and that a referendum would help maintain current district services. Some of the focuses for the funding included sustaining small class sizes, curriculum and the district’s one-to-one technology initiatives.
An informational packet distributed to community members about the referendum said that the referendum funds would be used for curriculum updates, technology purchases, learning materials for students, employee retention and recruitment, professional development, offsetting rising costs of materials and utilities, maintenance of school buildings and sustaining programs funded by COVID-19 relief funding when that funding ends.
The tax impact of the upcoming referendum will be .77 cents per $1,000 of equalized value. Superintendent Marggie Banker said that, should a referendum pass, a $200,000 home in the district would see a tax increase of $154.
For more information about the referendum, like frequently asked questions, explanations of tax bills, and information about info sessions, visit the district’s website at cambridge.k12.wi.us.