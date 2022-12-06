Families enjoyed Deerfield Family Christmas Dec. 12-15. Top: Hazel Clark meets Santa at the Deerfield Fire Station. Middle: Evie Kramper eats a cookie during the Festival of Trees. Bottom: Paige Holmquist makes a gingerbread house at the Deerfield Community Center. More Deerfield Family Christmas photos, page A6 and on our website.
FREE Deerfield Community Meals at the Deerfield High School, 5:30-6:30PM. All are welcome! Please join us on the following dates a for a free community meal:
Jan. 8: Chili Dinner hosted by Deerfield Schools
Feb. 19: Meal TBD hosted by Deerfield Lions Club
March 12: Corned Beef & Cabbage hosted by Deerfield Chamber of Commerce
Sunday, Dec. 11: Breakfast with Santa
The annual Breakfast with Santa hosted by the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department is Sunday,, Dec. 11 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the fire station, 305 N. Industrial Park Road. On the menu will be pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, apple sauce and beverages.
