Cambridge
Thursday, Jan. 26: Educational speaker
The Friends of the Cambridge Community Library will hold its annual meeting on Thursday Jan. 26 at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a dessert reception and social mixer followed by the annual meeting at 7 p.m. At 7:15 p.m. Wisconsin native and science writer Scott Spoolman who will relate stories from his new book “Wisconsin Waterways: The Ancient History of Lakes, Rivers, and Waterfalls” will speak on exploring Wisconsin’s many and varied waterways.
Thursday, Jan. 26: Sip and Savor fundraiser
The Cambridge Market Cafe hosts a monthly Sip and Savor event. The Sip and Savor on Jan. 26 from 4-7 p.m. will be a fundraiser for BSA Scout Troop 7041 in Cambridge. Scouts will be serving the meal, which includes salads, beverages, desserts and pizza.
Thursday, Jan. 26: Charcuterie Workshop
Dancing Goat Distillery and Tricky Foods will host a charcuterie class and craft cocktail workshop on Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28: Details Boutique anniversary
Details Boutique, 214 W. Main Street, will mark its four year anniversary on Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with giveaways, activities and more.
Wednesday, Feb. 1: Wednesday Wake-Up
The meet-up for local business owners will continue on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main Street. This is an opportunity for networking, working together, seeking advice and supporting others in the community.
Thursday, Feb. 2: Community Cafe
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is hosting its monthly community meal at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3: Jason Thomas Band
The Jason Thomas Band, a three-piece modern-folk band that plays covers of popular rock, pop and 1990's music, will perform at the Cambridge Winery on Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m., 700 Kenseth Way.
Sunday, Feb. 5: Euchre Card Party & Auction
The Cambridge FFA Alumni will host the annual Euchre Card Party and auction fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. The tournament kicks off at 12 p.m. with registration and play starts at 1 p.m. The cost is $10 per person, and includes lunch. There will also be auction items, 50/50 raffles and basket raffles.
Feb. 3-4: Cambridge Area Lions Club Fisheree
The Cambridge Area Lions Club will host its annual ice fisheree on Feb. 3 and 4 from 4 p.m. Feb. 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4. There will be cash prizes for the fishing competition, along with raffles and activities at J&T Bait Shanty II, N4098 Marina Lane.
Deerfield
Sunday, Feb. 5: Open Gym
The Deerfield Community Center will be holding open gym on Feb. 5 from 1-3 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street. Cost is $1 each week, and is open to all community members.
Sunday, Feb. 5: Chili fundraiser
BSA Troop 88 in Deerfield will hold a drive-through chili fundraiser on Feb. 5 from 12-2 p.m. at 206 S. Main Street in Deerfield. Tickets are available from troop members or at Deerfield Bank. Cost is $10 per ticket for chili, condiments and corn bread.
Wednesday, Feb. 8: Developmental screenings
The Deerfield Community School District will be holding Developmental Screenings of children between the ages of 21⁄2 -5 years old (not currently enrolled in the district’s 4K program) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 3:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. Screenings should last about 30 minutes each. This special event is open to all families that reside in the Deerfield School District. All areas of your child’s development including speech and language, cognition, motor, social, self-help skills, and vision will be screened by district staff. Screenings are held at Deerfield Elementary, 340 West Quarry Street. Please contact the DES office at 764-5442 to set up an appointment.