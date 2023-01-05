Below are the biggest stories from July to December 2022.
July
Deerfield Elementary School completes its first year of a computer pen pal program between fourth graders and older adult volunteers.
After 75 years of providing funding for community-oriented projects, the Cambridge Foundation has its fingerprints on countless projects in the Cambridge area. The foundation is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and since it was created in 1947, the foundation has given nearly $7 million in grants to community organizations, to fund projects that stay in Cambridge, giving directly back to the community.
With federal support programs for student meals, such as the free and reduced lunch program, leaving many families out due to strict requirements, area school districts and communities are often left to fill in the gaps for local families with scores of programs, like Cambridge’s Everybody eats program and Deerfield’s Dedicated to Ensuring Assistance and Resources fund.
The Deerfield Village Board has chosen to hold off on asking taxpayers for additional operating funds through a referendum, instead looking to move expenses around to account for rising costs.In an effort to free up $100,000 of tax levy funds which could then be used for other expenses, the village board is transferring the costs of its public fire prevention fees, which cover fire prevention and fire hydrant use, to its public utility fees.
The Cambridge and Deerfield school districts are addressing looming budget deficits, problems some administrators are blaming on a lack of increase in funding from the state government. Cambridge is preparing for a nearly $415,000 deficit in its preliminary budget, administrator Marggie Banker told the school board June 20. And Deerfield superintendent Michelle Jensen said costs have risen sharply due to ongoing costs of transportation, curriculum and utilities while revenue limits imposed by the state’s legislature will force the to make some concessions.
The Blue Jay Way Subcommittee, composed of members from both Cambridge and Oakland, agrees to split evenly the cost of fixes when it met May 26 to discuss short and long term solutions to the deteriorating road in front of Cambridge High School.
Saint Francis of Assisi is not the patron saint of blacksmiths. That title goes to Saint Dunstan. But, rest assured, Saint Francis would have appreciated the tools, the hammer and chisel; the tongs and anvils. He would have particularly liked them in the hands of Sam Laturi. The 47-year-old lives in Mequon, Wisconsin and is a professional blacksmith. Laturi will be appearing soon at Cambridge’s annual Midwest Fire Fest on July 23 and 24 at the Westside Park.
After a two-year hiatus, the Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater returns to the stage with a production of “The Addams Family.” Directors of the show say that this production has faced a series of intense challenges, weathering a global pandemic, a two-year delay, cast changes and the death of the theater company’s founder last year.
One of this year’s featured veterans in the annual We Shall Not Forget series, Robert Arnold Larson of Cambridge served during World War II, and later became a prisoner of war.
The Deerfield School District approves the renewal of its agreement with the local cable access channel, with the addition of live streaming services for some district events, during its July 18 meeting.
The Cambridge Village Board votes on Tuesday, July 12 to split with the Town of Oakland the cost of a short-term repair to Blue Jay Way, but made it clear that annexing the road into the village, as the town would like, was not going to be part of that conversation.
The Midwest Fire Fest reignites on July 23 and 24.The annual arts festival, was damped by COVID. The pandemic derailed the event two years running, though the spark to keep it going stayed bright. It’s back, complete with fire dancers, potters, printmakers, musicians, and more, culminating in the on-site firing and revealing of a 7-foot clay structure that will be placed as public art in the city for years to come.
Construction is underway on the new village hall building on West Nelson Street in Deerfield, but contractors are already facing delays due to supply chain issues.
The Deerfield Village Board has narrowed down candidates in its search for a village administrator to replace its current administrator, Elizabeth McCredie. Candidates for the job are Lisa Kotter, interim city administrator for Cascade, Iowa; Jordan Nordby, Main Street Monroe executive director, and Todd Willis, Brookfield economic development director.
August
As area municipalities begin considering 2023 budgets, members of the Cambridge area fire and EMS commission are starting to weigh equipment needs and station upgrades that fire and EMS staff see as priorities in the next few years.
One of this year’s featured veterans in the annual We Shall Not Forget series, Otis Strand was born on the Strand homestead in the town of Christiana on June 24, 1892. After being wounded at the front lines in France during World War I, Strand found himself in the hospital on Sept. 1, 1918, and later died.
Deerfield Administrator Elizabeth “Liz” McCredie is retiring after 36 years with the village. As administrator (and clerk and treasurer), McCredie said she’s seen a lot of growth in the “bedroom community.” development projects like Autumn Woods Apartments and the new kennel on Highway 73, the new village hall, and other changes during her tenure.
The Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission has purchased a home adjacent to the fire and EMS station on W. Main Street, to be used for firefighter and EMT on-duty accommodations. It purchased the home for $350,000, to be adapted slightly and used to house firefighters and EMTs while they are on call overnight.
The Deerfield Village Board has selected Todd Willis, the economic development coordinator for Brookfield, as Deerfield’s new village administrator.
Deerfield’s Community Park is in the midst of an effort to become more accessible and inclusive to people of a variety of ages and abilities. The village has repaved the pickleball and basketball courts this year and is adding a playset to the children’s play area.
The Deerfield Community School District has learned that building a new middle-high school is not financially feasible. A committee on district facilities and finances might have to choose between recommending renovating the aging middle-high school or adding to the at-capacity elementary school as a possible spring referendum question. Estimates for a new middle-high school came back higher than state borrowing limits would allow the district to borrow for the project.
As the COVID-19 pandemic shifts into an endemic era, the Cambridge School District will no longer be tracking cases on its website.
Deer-Grove EMS is considering adding two more full-time staff members in its 2023 budget, an expense that could increase the wage portion of the EMS budget by 20%.
Two Cambridge High School alumni are continuing to fundraise locally to support a former CHS exchange student from Ukraine as he raises money and equipment for the Ukrainian defense effort.
A Deerfield group that previously hosted children from Ukraine has sent more than $11,000 since its revival earlier this year to help families who had visited Deerfield over a ten-year period. Circles of Love, a joint effort between Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield, was formed in 1996 to help children affected by the Chernobyl disaster beginning with sending Sunday school offerings to community centers in Ukraine and evolved into hosting children from the nuclear disaster area.
September
The future of repairs to Blue Jay Way are now in question after the Town of Oakland sent a letter to the Cambridge Village Board requesting that it pass an ordinance to annex the road.
The Deerfield Community School District, along with its busing partner Go Riteway, could potentially get four electric school buses for its daily routes through a federal grant program.
The Cambridge School District and Deerfield Community School District superintendents, along with other Dane County superintendents, sign a letter to raise awareness about a statewide school funding shortage that they attribute to the state biennial budget.
Construction on the new Deerfield Village Hall resumes after a one-month delay as a result of supply chain issues for building materials. The source of the delay was the delivery of metal rebar, used to reinforce concrete in the building’s foundation.
A downtown Cambridge location for Madison-based record seller Strictly Discs is moving toward completion, with hopes to open in November. The new space, at 101 W. Main St., will serve as a second retail storefront and house the business’ massive inventory of CDs and vinyl.
Cambridge and Deerfield schools mark first day of classes.
The Deerfield Village Board votes to add a second pickleball court to Community Park after community members expressed overwhelming support for the addition.
Dwindling emergency federal funding and rising costs will mean an uncertain 2022-23 budget, Deerfield Community School District administrators told the school board at a Sept. 12 meeting.
Three Cambridge School District students, Tyler Breunig, Adeline Gent and Jetta Gullickson, were recognized with a national award this week honoring their academic achievements through the College Board’s National Recognition Programs.
The town of Oakland will not discuss repairs to Blue Jay Way until the village of Cambridge corrects “misrepresentations” of what it would take to annex the road, according to a letter the township sent to the village last week.
The Deerfield Lions Club hosts the 8th annual Chili Fest on Sept. 24.
Deerfield Community School District administrators recommended using money from the district’s general fund to make ends meet as one-time COVID-19 relief funding dwindles and costs continue to rise.
The Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent gets a redesign.
The Cambridge Winery, in its yearly tradition, invites community members to help harvest grapes Sept. 15.
A Deerfield High School student posted a video to the popular social media site Tik Tok threatening the student body, which led to a response from the school district and Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The Dane County Sheriff's Office, according to a release, was made aware of the threat and found no credible danger to the students or staff after an initial investigation. In response to the response of the incident, students and families walked out of school in protest.
October
Many parents of Deerfield High School students express anger and frustration over the school district’s response to a threat of violence made by a student on social media. After a Deerfield High School student posted a video on TikTok threatening violence against the school, parents said they were frustrated by the lack of communication with families before Wednesday, Sept. 28 surrounding the incident, concerns of bullying, and concerns over the harshness of school threat disciplinary action. The school board kicked off a policy review in response.
Cambridge and Deerfield High Schools mark homecoming.
Longtime Cambridge residents Kent and Judy Vasby were inducted into the Cambridge Hall of Honor on Saturday, Oct. 8 for more than 50 years of continued service to their community. The couple earned this year’s Community Members of the Year award at a ceremony inducting the 2022 class of honorees.
Also among this year’s inductees to the Blue Jay Hall of Honor are six men who, perhaps, have seen more football games than any group in Cambridge history. Al Northery, Dean Evenson, Arvid Mathison, Terry Johnson, Dale Febock and Warren “Lars” Larson, collectively known as the Cambridge Football Chain Crew, have worked the Blue Jays’ home football games since 1975. Put together, they have 275 years of experience on the job, helping each matchup run smoothly for two generations by moving first down markers and communicating with the press box to keep game clocks running correctly.
The Deerfield Community School District approves its preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year, which includes a tax rate decrease of 10% resulting from skyrocketing equalized property values.
The Deerfield Community School District is in the midst of reviewing its school threat response process after a Sept. 29 incident left community members questioning the district’s approach to such situations.
One of this year’s featured veterans in the annual We Shall Not Forget series, Lt. Marcia Gates, a 1934 graduate of Cambridge High School, was a prisoner of war for three years.
November
Artists in Cambridge, Lake Mills, Deerfield, Jefferson and Johnson Creek open their studios for the annual Earth Wood and Fire Artist Tour, organized by the Cambridge Arts Council. In its 23rd year, the tour allows visitors to check out an artist’s place of work, learn about the process, meet the artist in-person and purchase work directly from a creator.
State utility regulators have approved $5.327 million in improvements to Cambridge’s secondary well that will increase its water quality and volume.
The Cambridge and Deerfield High School students are staging their fall musicals this weekend: “Sister Act The Musical” and “Footloose,” respectively.
Adeline Gent, a Koshkonong Trails Charter School senior, was recently awarded the Notorious RBG Women of Tomorrow Scholarship by the National Honor Society of High School Scholars (NHSHSS).
The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission is working to create a joint chief position to lead both the Cambridge Area EMS and the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department. The move comes after the announcement of Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson’s upcoming retirement, and leaders say a joint chief position is meant to encourage integration of services between the two departments.
The Deerfield Community School District’s community survey regarding the possible April capital referendum measure to renovate the middle-high school shows a high level of support among Deerfield residents. If the district went to referendum now, consultants for the district believe the measure would pass.
December
The Deerfield Community School District has modified its behavior response policy after a Sept. 29 incident involving a threat. The district, Jensen said, has created a page on its website with resources relating to student safety information, and updated its discipline guidelines.
With a $1 million plus shortfall expected for the 2023-24 school year, the Cambridge School District has begun weighing its options, including further budget cuts and a potential spring referendum.
Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church joins a nationwide Guns-to-Gardens Gun Buy Back event.
Cambridge marks Classic Christmas.
The spring election process gets underway. Two seats are open on the Deerfield School Board in April 2023. The seats are currently held by Autumn Knudtson and Shelley Mack.
There are seats up for election on the Cambridge School Board, currently held by Grace Leonard, Julie West and current board president Tracy Smithback-Travis.
Four seats are up on the Cambridge Village Board. They’re currently held by village president Mark McNally, and board members Chuck Franklin, Ted Kumbier and Tim Phelps.
There are four seats up on the Deerfield Village Board, held by village president Greg Frutiger, Scott Tebon, Tessa Dunnington and Mike Gullickson.
Rockdale residents will hold a caucus at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at the Rockdale Village Hall to nominate candidates for the village board. Two seats are open, currently held by Alicia Hynes and Jeri Boden. Boden is not seeking re-election.
All three town board supervisor seats are up for election in the Town of Christiana- Mark Cook Jim Lowrey and Jeff Notstad.
There are four seats up for election on the Deerfield Town Board, held by town chair Mike Schlobohm, board members Dan Kelly and Kate Michel, and town treasurer Korby Holzhueter.
Three seats are up for election on the Oakland Town Board: town chair Eugene Kapsner, and incumbents Ted Vranty and Joy Graffin.
The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission has faced criticism since deciding last month to create a joint chief leadership position to oversee both the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department and the Cambridge Area EMS.
Deerfield voters can expect to see a $50 million referendum question for a “like new” renovation of the middle high school for $49.7 million on the April ballot. The project would add a wing to the middle-high school, a ground addition and courtyards.
The Cambridge School District plans to ask taxpayers to fund an additional $2.4 million in operational school funding, beginning with a referendum on the April 2023 ballot.