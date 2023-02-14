Cambridge FFA Club Photos courtesy of Emily Klingbeil/Cambridge School District Madeline Westberg Author email Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pictured are members of the Cambridge FFA club involved in various activities through the club during the 2022-23 school year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New coffee and grilled sandwich shop has opened on Main Street in DeForest Sun Prairie police, Dane County deputies issue warning after $3,500 scam of Bristol woman Interstate I-90/39 closed after tanker truck rollover Waunakee teacher, coach shares tools for coping with anxiety Rob Hamilton inducted into WBCA Hall of Fame