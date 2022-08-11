The Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission has purchased a home adjacent to the fire and EMS station on W. Main Street, to be used for firefighter and EMT on-duty accommodations.
Commission chair Mark Cook announced at the commission’s Aug. 4 meeting that it had put in an offer on a home neighboring the fire station for $350,000, which has been accepted by the sellers.
The home will be adapted slightly, and used to house firefighters and EMTs while they are on call overnight.
“It’s a good idea because right next to the fire station…there’s no running across the street, so the safety factor, we’re taking care of that,” said David Schroeder, commissioner from the town of Lake Mills.
The commission currently rents an apartment across Highway 12 to accommodate firefighters and EMTs, and has done so for the last four to five years. The lease on that apartment expires in January.
Before that, commission members said on Aug. 4, first responders were staying at a nearby hotel.
The sleeping quarters of the current fire and EMS station were going to be renovated as part of the planned $6.3 million remodel of the fire and ems station which went to referendum in all five municipalities in April. After that referendum failed in the town of Oakland, any plans for updating the sleeping quarters of the building paused until now.
Schroeder said the house, should a future fire and EMS station renovation happen, could be retrofitted back into a residential home and resold.
The commission is set to pay $350,000 for the property. Schroeder added that the commission is currently paying $1,200 a month for rent on the apartment first responders use now.
“That’s going to make two-thirds of the payment right there,” Schroeder said.
“$350,000 is a lot of money, but I think the worst thing that happens is we break even,” Cook said.
Cook said that the owner of the home approached the Cambridge EMS director directly about the sale.
Commission members were required to notify their respective village and town boards, after the purchase was discussed in closed session on July 30.
Commissioners said they did receive pushback on the move from both residents and other board members in Oakland and Cambridge, who said the purchase wasn’t transparent, and should have required an elector’s meeting.
Cook said that commission attorneys told him that because it was a budgetary item, the commission didn’t need municipalities to go to an elector’s meeting.
At the July 26 Cambridge Village Board meeting, the board narrowly passed a motion of support for the purchase, 4-3, after several trustees said they didn’t appreciate the lack of control the village board had over the purchase, and the budget concern it causes.
“I understand this is an obligation that we have to take take on for the fire and EMS…I support those entities,” said Cambridge village board member Paula Hollenbeck. “I just wish we as a village board had more say in how the money was being spent, because it puts us in a very difficult position.”
The village of Cambridge would be responsible for $87,500 of the total cost of the house, village board member Kris Breunig said.
Cambridge village board members also questioned why the commission didn’t use the former Pizza Pit property adjacent to the fire station owned by the town of Christiana for lodging. Cook replied that because that property wasn’t purchased following an elector’s meeting, little could be done with it right now. It also would require significant updates.
Cook told the fire and EMS commission that a Cambridge village board member, acting as an independent citizen, submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to Cook, to gather all communications about the purchase, after having transparency concerns.
“The fire commission through the intergovernmental agreement has the authority to purchase this because it’s a budgetary issue,” Cook said. “You authorized me to make an offer, I made the offer, it was accepted, it’s a done deal. We’re not backing out on that.”