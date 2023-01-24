The township of Lake Mills is examining all its options for its emergency services, including switching the majority of its service to Cambridge Area EMS, following a long-overdue decision on changes to departments that currently serve the township.

The Lake Mills Town Board met with Cambridge Area EMS chief Paul Blount, members of the Cambridge fire and EMS commission, and a handful of Cambridge EMTs on Thursday, Jan. 19 to get a better picture of what working with CAEMS would look like.