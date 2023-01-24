The township of Lake Mills is examining all its options for its emergency services, including switching the majority of its service to Cambridge Area EMS, following a long-overdue decision on changes to departments that currently serve the township.
The Lake Mills Town Board met with Cambridge Area EMS chief Paul Blount, members of the Cambridge fire and EMS commission, and a handful of Cambridge EMTs on Thursday, Jan. 19 to get a better picture of what working with CAEMS would look like.
In that meeting, Cambridge EMS staff and commissioners offered the township an equal voice in decision-making, reasonable response times and the safety of joining an established service.
The regional lay of the land
The town of Lake Mills contracts with Lake Mills EMS for a portion of its emergency services. LMEMS is a nonprofit that also serves the city of Lake Mills and the towns of Aztalan, Milford and Waterloo.
LMEMS will cease its service in June, and the city of Lake Mills has undergone a year-long debate about the future of its EMS without the nonprofit. The city chose to contract with a third-party provider on a short-term basis, forgoing its plan to form a joint city-run department at the last minute.
Now, the township has a choice to make. It could choose to follow the city into a contract with a third-party EMS provider. Or, it could look to nearby EMS providers, like Cambridge Area EMS, to fill in the gaps.
A small portion of town of Lake Mills is currently served by Cambridge Area EMS, and the township has representation on the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, the intergovernmental body that oversees Cambridge Area EMS and the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department.
The commission was created by an intergovernmental agreement, is made up of representatives from each participating municipality, which are the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale, and the towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills. The two emergency response departments are funded by each participating municipality, based on a percentage of its equalized property value.
Next steps
Town Chair Tom Buechel said the township is eager to gather as much information from Cambridge Area EMS about what service would look like, “to provide options for our residents, for EMS services once LMEMS services ends.”
Buechel requested that the Commission provide a detailed report on cost, response times, a service plan and any specific information available, for the township by March, so the town board could review it, circulate it to residents and hopefully decide by mid-April.
Discussions between the township and the Cambridge commission began last August, but stalled while the township waited for information from the city of Lake Mills on its plans. The township was stuck in limbo waiting for the city’s decision. And Buechel said the township can’t wait any longer.
“We need to get a good option in front of our people,” Buechel said. “This is a fair process, and I just want it out in front of the public, out in front of our residents. They need to voice their opinions.”
CAEMS’ vision
One of the biggest selling points that Cambridge Area EMS has to offer, members of the commission said, was an equal say in the commission’s decision-making process. Each member of the Cambridge fire and EMS commission has an equal vote in decisions regarding the EMS department, regardless of size of service area.
“You would be at the table, you would have input as you do now, you’d get to make decisions with the rest of the commission members. Not a lot of other places can offer you that,” Cambridge Area EMS Chief Paul Blount said.
Commission chair Mark Cook of Christiana added that the commission is not interested in contracting with municipalities, and would prefer they are full-fledged members. Short-term contracts could jeopardize the financial stability of the department, Cook said, if the commission made equipment or staffing investments to support a contract that then ended. Commission members want the arrangement to be long-term, and want to avoid having one community subsidize another.
Buechel has previously expressed concern over the lack of specific details the city could provide about its EMS plans, and the lack of participation the townships had in the city’s decision-making process. He said he appreciated the idea of having a voice in decision-making.
“When you don’t have a voice, I have a big problem with that. I think it’s a problem for our residents not to have a voice,” Buechel said.
CAEMS is a paramedic level service with full-time paramedics, along with casual and volunteer members.
CAEMS Chief Paul Blount said that if Cambridge were to take over more coverage area in the township, the service would need to find ways to reduce response times. Blount said he wouldn’t be comfortable taking on the township if CAEMS was responding from the fire/EMS station in Cambridge, that it would take too long to reach patients in need of immediate medical care.
Blount and commission members said there were ways to cut response times by stationing equipment and personnel in the township. CAEMS would need to find a property to house an ambulance or response vehicle in the township, and would have to fund staffing either paramedics, volunteers or both locally.
But Blount and Cook said there were options for that, eased by the fact that CAEMS is about to take delivery on its third ambulance, which could be stationed outside of Cambridge, and has an additional response vehicle for individual paramedics or EMTs to respond with. Those details would need to be worked out.
Town Board member Dave Schroeder, who is the townships representative on the Cambridge fire and EMS commission, said the town is in the process of planning for a new town hall facility, and could take ambulance storage into consideration in those plans. But a new town hall would still be several years away.
Regionalization
The regionalization of EMS, Cambridge commission members and EMS staff said, is the wave of the future. In order to keep costs down and continue to grow, municipalities are going to work together.
Several town board and Commission members pointed to Edgerton and Waunakee as examples of ten plus municipalities joining into one combined EMS service.
EMS and fire departments across the state are having issues recruiting and retaining staff, especially volunteers. Blount said that CAEMS has seen those struggles in the past, and while its staffing has since stabalized with waitlisted full-time applicants and many volunteers, no area EMS is immune to staffing shortages.
“We know that the way forward is sharing the burden…sharing of the cost burdens, sharing of the personnel burdons,” Blount said. “The more people we can bring in to do that, the more beneficial its going to be.”
“We’re not alone in this,” Blount added.
That’s why working together across municipalities is so important, commission members said. Both town board members and commissioners expressed interest in reaching the other townships previously served by LMEMS - Aztalan, Milford and Waterloo.
Cambridge commissioner Eugene Kapsner, town chair of Oakland, suggested that the four townships of Lake Mills, Aztalan, Milford and Waterloo join together, create an intergovernmental agreement and purchase a property to house an ambulance.
Other board members suggested getting all four municipal boards in a room together, and leaving with a regional EMS agreement.
Commissioners said that CAEMS had previously approached the city of Lake Mills about joining forces, and the city declined.
“If you go it alone, if the city goes it alone…If you sit on this island and you’re not working with anyone else, your costs are going to be astronomical,” Blount said.