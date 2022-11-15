The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission is working to create a joint chief position to lead both the Cambridge Area EMS and the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department.
The move comes after the announcement of Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson’s upcoming retirement, and leaders say a joint chief position is meant to encourage integration of services between the two departments.
The commission unanimously voted at a Nov. 10 meeting to amend the commission’s current intergovernmental agreement, a governing document between the five municipalities in the commission, to change the leadership structure of the two departments.
Now, each municipal board will have to vote to approve the creation of a joint EMS/Fire chief position. The commission is in the process of scheduling meetings with those boards to discuss the change, a statement from the commission said.
The move is significant because it could set the stage for a future merging of the fire and EMS departments down the line, though that’s not guaranteed.
Cambridge Area EMS Chief Paul Blount said that the commission is following the example of several other area emergency services agencies that have gone to a similar leadership structure with a joint chief position, like the emergency service departments in Sun Prairie, McFarland, Edgerton and Baraboo. Many of those departments are combined Fire and EMS departments.
The creation of a joint chief position could be a first step toward merging the Cambridge fire and EMS, Blount said, but that could change.
Sun Prairie has created a joint chief position but went a step further, choosing merging the departments completely. But unlike Sun Prairie, Blount said Cambridge has no timeline or firm commitment in mind.
The short-term goal of the move is to allow for more collaboration between the two departments. Blount said that all Cambridge Area EMS paramedics and EMTs are also credentialed firefighters, and the opportunities to support the two departments internally are high.
“I believe the thought process that there will be more integration,” Blount said.
“The Commission believes that increased integration of fire and EMS services will assist in rendering to the municipalities cost effective, timely, and professional emergency services,” the statement from the commission, signed by Commission President Mark Cook of Christiana, said.
Blount and the Commission added that any changes in the departments wouldn’t lessen the value placed on volunteers.
“We see volunteers as an integral part of the services for Cambridge Area EMS and the fire department as well,” Blount said.
There was some pushback to the move, with two fire department volunteers reportedly resigning during the Nov. 10 meeting.
The commission serves five municipalities—the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and the towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills.