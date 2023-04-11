DSC_0655.JPG
The Cambridge Foundation celebrated its 75 anniversary with a community-wide gathering at Lake Ripley Park with live music, bouncy houses, swimming and playground playing, food and beverages on July 9. 

In its 75th year, the Cambridge Foundation has announced its 2023 grant recipients. 

The village of Cambridge received a total of $37,213, with $13,677 devoted to the installation of the flag pole in Veterans Park on Main Street. $1,026 of the total grant will go toward electric service to the light illuminating the flag, and $8,500 for cleaning and debris removal from Koshkonong Creek from Highway 18 to Highway 12. And $14,010 will be used to upgrade electrical services in Veterans Park. 