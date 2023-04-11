The Cambridge Foundation celebrated its 75 anniversary with a community-wide gathering at Lake Ripley Park with live music, bouncy houses, swimming and playground playing, food and beverages on July 9.
In its 75th year, the Cambridge Foundation has announced its 2023 grant recipients.
The village of Cambridge received a total of $37,213, with $13,677 devoted to the installation of the flag pole in Veterans Park on Main Street. $1,026 of the total grant will go toward electric service to the light illuminating the flag, and $8,500 for cleaning and debris removal from Koshkonong Creek from Highway 18 to Highway 12. And $14,010 will be used to upgrade electrical services in Veterans Park.
The Cambridge School District received $800 to sponsor Badger Boys and Badger Girls State programs.
The Cambridge Food Pantry received $2,583 for the purchase of hams for holiday meal baskets.
The Cambridge Community Activities Program received $7,400 total, with $1,200 for sponsorship of programming, $2,500 to help with the free snack program at the Cambridge Youth Center, $3,000 to help with expenses toward the senior luncheons, and $700 to fund CAP CARE Scholarships.
The Cambridge Music Boosters received $500 to support the Cambridge Public Schools music programming.
The Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) received $15,000 to assist in funding part of a social worker contract, in partnership with the School District of Cambridge.
The Cambridge Community Library received $1,200 to upgrade safety shields and protective glass partitions.
THe Cambridge Arts Council received $6,500 in matching funds to offset expenses for materials and fees for creating public art.
The Utica Community Association received $5,000 to assist with the construction of a new shelter at the baseball field at Utica Park.
The Lake Ripley Management District received $15,000 toward the purchase and installation of a 135-foot boardwalk in the management district preserve.
The Cambridge Historic School Foundation received $18,500 toward building restoration projects.
The Village of Rockdale received $4,000 for new flooring in the municipal center. The Community Foundation will also assist the village with public safety issues and tree trimming.
And, $50,000 has been reserved for continued maintenance and improvement at Lake Ripley Park.