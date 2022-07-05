After 75 years of providing funding for community-oriented projects, the Cambridge Foundation has its fingerprints on countless projects in the Cambridge area.
The foundation is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and foundation president Mike Rumpf and anniversary committee member Margaret “Peg” Sullivan say that the anniversary is highlighting a robust history.
“Every good, innovative idea, (The Cambridge Foundation) underwrote it. They helped fund it so something could get started,” said Sullivan. “A group had a good idea, and (the foundation) got it started, they got it off the ground.”
Since it was created in 1947, the foundation has given nearly $7 million in grants to community organizations, to fund projects that stay in Cambridge, giving directly back to the community.
The reach of the foundation’s work is widespread, Rumpf and Sullivan said.
Some of those projects the foundation has funded include: purchasing and maintaining Ripley Park; securing land rights along Koshkonong Creek to help create CamRock County Park; funding the connection bridge between CamRock 1 and 2; funding the organizer role for the Cambridge Community Activity Program, which led to its creation; funding construction of the current Cambridge fire and EMS station; matching funds to help build the Cambridge Community Library; funding lagoon improvements and the fishing ponds off U.S. Highway 12-18; funding, at least partially, every playground in Cambridge; underwriting youth sports leagues; paying for community meals; helping fund improvements to the Cambridge Historic School Museum, and hundreds more.
The foundation also has a recurring endowment fund that gives scholarships to local students.
Projects that the foundation has contributed to range in size and scope, and may cost anywhere from $1,000 to $100,000. Past projects have run the gamut from holiday hams for the Cambridge Food Pantry, to constructing the entire Amundson Community Center.
Sullivan said that while $1,000 may not sound like much, it can go a long way toward community programs that directly benefit Cambridge residents.
The foundation was created in 1947, by a group of 30 local business owners. Many of the members of the original foundation board, Sullivan said, are names Cambridge residents would recognize. The Amundson brothers, Severson, Crump, and even Rumpf’s father Donald.
Sullivan added that the legacy component of the organization allows for a “longevity of mvision, which I find appealing,” she said.
The foundation accepts grant applications from community organizations once a year, and awards funds based on needs. Based on applications, Rumpf said, the foundation’s nine-member board determines where funds should go, balancing priorities and needs.
Rumpf said he’s seen the financial need of area groups increase over recent years, adding that taxpayer dollars can only go so far.
“Taxpayers can’t shoulder (it) all,” Rumpf said.
The foundation will mark its anniversary with a giant community celebration at Lake Ripley Park on July 9, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Activities include live music, fireworks, children’s activities, food carts and more.