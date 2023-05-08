Cambridge sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores hits an approach shot during Friday's Luther Prep Phoenix Invitational at the Watertown Country Club. Bystol-Flores shot 74 to finish third individually for the Blue Jays, who shot 322 to place second as a team.
WATERTOWN -- University School of Milwaukee edged Cambridge by one stroke to win the Luther Prep Phoenix Invitational on Friday, May 6 at the Watertown Country Club.
Senior Emery Endres earned medalist honors with a 71 to lead University School. Junior teammate Charlie Darrow earned runner-up honors with a 73 for the Wildcats, who posted a winning total of 321.
Leading Cambridge was sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores with a 74, good for third individually. Senior Nick Buckman placed fourth with a 77. Junior Cade Nottestad took sixth with a 78. Sophomore Andrew Smith tied for 15th with a 93. Sophomore Matt Buckman shot 102.
Team scores: University School of Milwaukee 321, Cambridge 322, Lake Country Lutheran 344, Luther Prep 366, St. John's Northwestern 378, Lake Mills 385, Watertown varsity reserve 415.