Two Cambridge High School alumni are continuing to fundraise locally to support a former CHS exchange student from Ukraine as he raises money and equipment for the Ukranian defense effort.
Kyrylo Beskorovayny, “Ky,” was one of four exchange students to live in Cambridge in 2011 for a year-long residency, as part of the Future Leaders Exchange Program.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ky began fundraising for medical supplies to support his hometown of Chernihiv, in the northern part of Ukraine. Ky teamed up with former CHS classmate Augie McGinnity-Wake of Cambridge to fundraise stateside, and the pair has raised more than $10,000.
Since mid-June, Ky’s fundraising effort has formalized – he teamed up with a group of former exchange students that traveled through the same program that brought him to Cambridge, and they started a group fundraising project to funnel all aid into one entity.
Ky’s group has surpassed the $10,000 mark, purchasing two ambulances, night vision scopes, countless medical supplies and a large number of helmets for defense forces.
People from Cambridge “were very supportive, writing kind words, not only sending money, but also saying good things that they are thinking about me, about my family, that’s very sweet (and) very much appreciated,” Ky said.
Now, McGinnity-Wake and Cambridge High School graduate Katherine Simdon have organized an art show Labor Day weekend to fundraise locally for Ky, by showing and selling the work of both Wisconsin and Ukrainian artists.
The goal of the art show, McGinnity-Wake said, is to keep the Ukrainian defense effort top of mind for Wisconsin communities.
“Overall there has been a decline in interest or urgency toward the cause” in the U.S., McGinnity-Wake said. “(There is) so much going on in the world right now.”
“I was trying to think through some more out of the box ways to continue to raise some money…Katherine is good friends with Ky, I had this general concept in my head, but Katherine and Ky were able to bring it to life,” he continued.
Simdon is a CHS graduate, and a professional artist who was based for a long time in Cambridge, before opening a gallery in Stoughton. Simdon and McGinnity-Wake built friendships with Ky during his exchange year, and kept in touch for more than 10 years.
The art show will feature the art of both Wisconsin artists and Ukrainian artists, lined up to share their work by Ky. 45% of the funds raised will benefit the Ukrainian war effort, 45% of funds will go directly to artists, and 10% will go to Simdon’s gallery.
The proceeds of the Sept. 2 art show will specifically go toward purchasing eight walkie-talkies, two drones, a monocular or scope, and 50 tourniquets, Ky’s next most urgent fundraising needs.
“He keeps chugging along,” McGinnity-Wake said. “He does a great job of identifying a handful of specific needs.”
Ky previously told the Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent that despite the low cost of a tourniquet, they are one of the most important items being collected right now.
“For $15, 20, you can buy one tourniquet, which can stop the bleeding...You can save lives with that sum of money,” Ky said.
“It’s very important to understand that so many people are…not very comfortable with donating for territorial defense, rather donate for refugees,” Ky said. “In order to stop the flow of refugees, we need to stop war. In order to stop war, you know once and for all… our medical people, they need to have good supplies, we need to protect their lives, we need to have them cover.”
After spending a year in Cambridge, performing in the CHS musical, playing baseball and building friendships with other CHS students, Ky returned to Ukraine. He went on to found a popular science media company, Kunsht, which started as a print magazine and migrated online in 2019. He was living in Kyiv at the time of the invasion.
“We feel that we are not alone in this,” Ky said. “It’s not only the battle for Ukrainian freedom, it’s a battle of democracy and the freedom of the whole democratic world. If Russia wins, it won’t stop with Ukraine. That’s the scary world that no one wants to live in.”
“The freedom is in the DNA of the Ukrainian people. We want to fight back, we want to fight until we win,” Ky said.
The art show will open on Sept. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at 130 E. Main Street in Stoughton, and will be on display until Sept. 24.
To donate directly to Ky, people can send money over PayPal to Ky at kirilbeskorovayny@gmail.com, or on Venmo to McGinnity-Wake at @augie-mcginnity-wake.