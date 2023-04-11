Jazz concert
The Cambridge High School and Middle School Jazz Ensembles will be performing their Spring Jazz Concert on Sunday, April 16th at 3:00pm in the Cambridge High School Small Gym. This performance will feature the Cambridge Middle School Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Mrs. Colleen Larsen and the Cambridge High School Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Mr. Nathan Gerlach.

This concert will also feature jazz artist Zachary Finnegan, who will be doing a 2-day residency with the jazz students along with performing with the ensembles on the concert, plus performing with his own band, The Zachary Finnegan Group. There is FREE admission to this concert, with donations accepted. Zachary Finnegan’s residency and performance in Cambridge has been made possible through the generous support of the Cambridge Music Boosters and their coordinator, Kerry Marren.