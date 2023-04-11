The Cambridge High School and Middle School Jazz Ensembles will be performing their Spring Jazz Concert on Sunday, April 16th at 3:00pm in the Cambridge High School Small Gym. This performance will feature the Cambridge Middle School Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Mrs. Colleen Larsen and the Cambridge High School Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Mr. Nathan Gerlach.
This concert will also feature jazz artist Zachary Finnegan, who will be doing a 2-day residency with the jazz students along with performing with the ensembles on the concert, plus performing with his own band, The Zachary Finnegan Group. There is FREE admission to this concert, with donations accepted. Zachary Finnegan’s residency and performance in Cambridge has been made possible through the generous support of the Cambridge Music Boosters and their coordinator, Kerry Marren.
Zachary Finnegan is regarded as a rising-star trumpet artist based in Chicago, IL. He is currently on a world tour with 5-time Grammy Award winner, Michael Bublé, playing arenas and venues around the world. He has appeared on 11 albums and has played in the bands of renowned musicians such as the Buddy Rich Big Band, Christy Bennett, Jared Thompson, Camila Mennitte, Blueshift Big Band, Meghan Stagl, Carrington Clinton, and has shared the bandstand with the likes of Matt Ulery, Lenard Simpson, Thaddeus Tukes, Rob Dixon, and Marlene Rosenberg. Zach previously founded two bands entitled, “Crossroads Quintet,” and, “Omnos Quartet,” which both released debut albums respectively. Along with his freelance work in the midwest, he is a sideman in the popular hip-hop/jazz-fusion band, “Clint Breeze and the Groove.” Zach received his Bachelor's degrees at UW-Stevens Point and received his Masters degree at Indiana University.
The Zachary Finnegan Group will also be performing the Saturday evening, April 15th at Cafe Coda in Madison. Please visit their website - https://cafecoda.club for more information.