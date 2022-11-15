CAMBRIDGE HIGH SCHOOL Cambridge High School stages "Sister Act" Photos by Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Nov 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 16 Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Students at Cambridge High School staged “Sister Act” last weekend, a show about a disco diva who goes into protective custody in a convent. The show ran Nov. 10, 11 and 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATED: Referendums for Lake Mills Intermediate School fail at polls Voters approve $9 million Sun Prairie Area School District referendum Thomas Lohmeier Five face charges in Milton drug bust Waunakee school referendums pass, pool fails Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin