Jefferson County communities are once again mapping out amazing holiday light displays with the third annual Deck the House lights contest. Jefferson County residents may enter their holiday-decorated home in this free countywide competition to win a special “Deck the House” ornament and other holiday-themed prizes from participating communities.
Participating Jefferson County communities include: Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Whitewater, Cambridge, Watertown, Johnson Creek, Ixonia, and Waterloo.
Several directors of local Jefferson County Parks and Recreation and Tourism Departments gathered to create this family tradition two years ago to provide a fun way folks could enjoy the holidays safely. While the program is focused on winning the competition, it’s just as popular for residents to enjoy driving around and admiring all the holiday light displays.
“We encourage all homes to participate—big displays or small displays—to offer residents a bigger map,” said Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Director Brooke Franseen.
Participants can submit a picture of your home online at https://bit.ly/jcdeckthehouse22 and check out other submitted displays around the County once the map is released on Dec. 9 through the Deck the House Facebook page. There you will find links to an interactive mapping function to build a personalized driving route for your own self-guided holiday light tour.
There are now three categories. The categories include: Most Elegant, Best Holiday Spirit, and Clark Griswold.
“With the new categories, we’re hoping to gather more interest since a simply decorated home will have a greater chance at winning versus competing against the ever-popular music light show homes,” said Franseen.
The Most Elegant category will focus on the beauty of winter with deer, snowflakes, lit wreaths, garland, trees or bushes, or snowmen props. The Best Holiday Spirit category is best described as lights and decoration that includes displays and/or blowups. This can be as simple or complex as your decorating skills and creativity pleases. Lastly, anything goes with Clark Griswold category: any color lights, props, inflatables, roof top and yard décor that can be seen from outer space fits into this category.
To enter this year’s Deck the House lights contest, photos must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. The map and online voting link will be available Dec. 9, with a deadline to vote for your favorite homes by Dec. 18. One winner in each category for every community will be announced Dec. 19.
The category winners then will become countywide finalists and compete against all other communities for a chance to win an additional prize through the Jefferson County Area Tourism Council. Countywide voting begins Dec. 19 and ends Dec. 26. Countywide category winners will be announced on Dec. 27.
“The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council (JCATC) is thrilled to again sponsor the countywide winners for the Deck the House lights contest,” said JCATC President Katie Newcomb. “It’s a wonderful contest that allows residents and visitors to experience and discover the wonder of the season in picturesque Jefferson County.”