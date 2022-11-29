Jefferson County communities are once again mapping out amazing holiday light displays with the third annual Deck the House lights contest. Jefferson County residents may enter their holiday-decorated home in this free countywide competition to win a special “Deck the House” ornament and other holiday-themed prizes from participating communities.

Participating Jefferson County communities include: Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Whitewater, Cambridge, Watertown, Johnson Creek, Ixonia, and Waterloo.