Cambridge library hosts Lego party

Photos courtesy of Patty Hoggatt/Cambridge Community Library

Madeline Westberg

Mar 21, 2023

The Cambridge Community Library hosted a Lego party on Thursday, March 16 as part of its monthly Third Thursday program, where participants enjoyed music, treats and built creations out of Legos.