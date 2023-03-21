Cambridge library hosts special story time Photos courtesy of Patty Hoggatt/Cambridge Community Library Madeline Westberg Author email Mar 21, 2023 Mar 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now On March 17, three special ladies visited story time. Janice Redford and Julie Serstad sang Irish songs while Geri U’Ren read Dr. Seuss stories. A good time was had by all! Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On March 17, three special ladies visited story time. Janice Redford and Julie Serstad sang Irish songs while Geri U’Ren read Dr. Seuss stories. A good time was had by all! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie Plan Commission backs Dave’s Guitar Shop, Cousins, third Starbucks Wisconsin’s renewable energy wave is prompting some farmers to lease land for fields of solar panels Three Sun Prairie transfers lead Fall River to state Former Northside Intermediate Associate Principal Julie Musgrove to become Milton director of teaching and learning Developer breaks ground on Poynette's Point Gardens