The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent, and the Lake Mills Leader, were honored by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association at its 2022 Better Newspaper Contest Awards Banquet held on Friday, March 24, at The Madison Concourse Hotel in downtown Madison.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent won a first place award for Localized National Story in Division E. The story by editor Madeline Westberg shared the story of a former Cambridge High School exchange student from Ukraine and his experience with the Russian invasion of his home country.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent also won a second place award for reporter Lauren Henning’s feature story on Deerfield High School’s therapy dog Yasha.
The paper also earned a third place award for a story by former editor Karyn Saemann on an outdoor immersion program in Cambridge.
Lauren Henning, former staff member of The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent and Lake Mills Leader, earned a first place award for a feature photo she took of Lake Mills Elementary School’s summer school program.
Henning also earned an honorable mention award for a regional education series she produced on free and reduced lunch programs. .
“I am proud of the excellent work performed by our teams across the Southern Region of Wisconsin over the previous year,” said Mark Lewis, president, Adams Publishing Group-Southern Wisconsin and publisher of The (Janesville) Gazette. “Those efforts were rewarded Friday night at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards banquet. A number of our newspapers won first, second and third place awards. The crowning point of the evening was The Gazette being named the Daily Newspaper of the Year. Congratulations to all our newspapers for the awards won and thank you all for the hard work you did to achieve this success”.
The 2022 contest received 2,230 entries from 106 newspapers. Eligible entries were published between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022, and were judged by members of the Arkansas Press Association.
Best in Division winners, by circulation, were: Valley Sentinel, Spring Green; Superior Telegram; The Lakeland Times, Minocqua; Herald Times Reporter, Manitowoc; and The Gazette, Janesville
The entire list of winners and judges’ comments is available on the Better Newspaper Contest Awards Tab.