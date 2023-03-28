Lake Mills Summer School
Students in Lake Mills gather at the elementary school on July 18 for a variety of summer school classes.

 Lauren Henning

The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent, and the Lake Mills Leader, were honored by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association at its 2022 Better Newspaper Contest Awards Banquet held on Friday, March 24, at The Madison Concourse Hotel in downtown Madison.

The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent won a first place award for Localized National Story in Division E. The story by editor Madeline Westberg shared the story of a former Cambridge High School exchange student from Ukraine and his experience with the Russian invasion of his home country.