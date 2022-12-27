The Cambridge School District plans to ask taxpayers to fund an additional $2.4 million in operational school funding, beginning with a referendum on the April 2023 ballot.
The Cambridge School Board voted Thursday, Dec. 22 to move forward with an April referendum, a $2.4 million yearly recurring referendum.
Board members and administrators say the district is facing a budget hole, and that a referendum would help maintain current district services. Some of the focuses for the funding included sustaining small class sizes, curriculum and the district’s one-to-one technology initiatives.
The board considered referendum options between $1.78 million and $2.6 million. The lower end of the spectrum would make ends meet, administrators say, as the district prepares for a potential budget shortfall over $1 million, while the $2.6 million would allow the district to maintain its offerings and plan for the future, Banker said.
Board members met Thursday specifically to set the amount the district would be asking residents for. During discussion, board members shared concerns about pursuing a referendum after hearing from alarmed community members who had recently received their tax bills. But, board members said in the end they agreed that the district ultimately needed more funds. All the board members said they could support the $2.4 million option.
“My biggest concern is when we don’t put money into our education, then the quality gets lost and I think we might actually lose the Cambridge character that everyone loves, like the small class size and all the different offerings that we do offer as a small district,” board member Grace Leonard said. “If we don’t invest, then we can lose quite a bit of what makes the Cambridge district unique and appealing to others. To me, it’s ultimately an investment.”
Because this would be a recurring referendum, voters would only need to approve the measure once at the polls to allow the district to continue levying this funding in perpetuity. The district would receive the $2.4 million with its yearly tax levy.
The last step for the board on this process will be officially adopting a resolution to go to referendum. The board is set to officially adopt the resolution for the referendum during a special meeting scheduled for Jan. 9.