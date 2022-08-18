Cambridge School District will no longer publicly track COVID cases

As the COVID-19 pandemic shifts into an endemic era, the Cambridge School District will no longer be tracking cases on its website, according to an Aug. 15 update to the board.
The move away from maintaining the case tracking page on the district website, Superintendent Marggie Banker said, came in response to guidance from Public Health Madison & Dane County.
“We are now in this endemic situation and monitoring that data is not particularly useful,” Banker told the board.
Previously, the district updated the COVID-19 dashboard on its website weekly and completed contact tracing for every case. Instead, the district will now work directly with students and staff with known vulnerabilities, such as those with compromised immune systems, should they come in contact with an active case.
Banker compared the new COVID-19 protocols to how districts handle things like whooping cough, a highly contagious respiratory disease known for uncontrollable coughing and difficulty breathing. The district, Banker explained, will track caseloads rather than individual cases and will notify families when case numbers reach a threshold established by county health department guidance.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has also shifted the quarantine process. Asymptomatic students or faculty members who are exposed to COVID-19 will no longer have to quarantine, while those who test positive should isolate for at least five days, according to the new guidelines.
“Like in past years, we are striving to maximize in-person instruction. It is critical that families keep children who are ill home from school and test them for potential COVID,” Banker said in a message to the Cambridge News. “It is optimal to vaccinate eligible children as a layer of mitigation against severe illness. We are entering the endemic phase where we are prioritizing health and safety in concert with social, emotional and academic well-being.”
