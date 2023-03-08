Providers of many Dane County Senior Nutrition programs, including the Cambridge meal site was one that received only a few hours’ notice that the caterer was abruptly ending the contract that had only started weeks before. McFarland Senior Outreach Services Director, who oversees the contract on behalf of Cambridge, began immediately developing a plan for the 90 seniors (approximately 20 at the Cambridge site) who were affected . At that time, it was unknown what period of time we needed to plan for a lag in service. McFarland Senior Outreach Services and Dane County purchased shelf stable food for all the Cambridge participants to cover a two-week period of time with the hope a better solution could be found. Once the food was secured, we opted to continue twice weekly drive up so we could maintain a check in with our vulnerable seniors. Since our meals usually come hot and ready, we needed to address who among our participants might need additional help with the shelf stable foods, such as the ability to open packages or whether they could heat them up, etc., We addressed those concerns individually and made sure all had a plan in place. The seniors who dine in were treated to pizza, fruit, salads, and desserts provided by local Cambridge businesses.
Our seniors and staff felt the love!
We would like to recognize the Cambridge “heroes” that assisted us during this time –
Kwik Trip-Cambridge Lesly and Tod Rutte
BP- Cambridge Julie
Piggly Wiggly-Cambridge Nate and Clark
I also want to praise the McFarland Senior Outreach Staff, especially Dawn Fleury, Cambridge Nutrition Site Coordinator, who rose to the occasion to serve the seniors with ongoing care and concern. Thank you to our Cambridge volunteers, Edna Kufahl and Audrey Lenz ,who help make the twice weekly service go smoothly. As of now, the catering has returned to the earlier service, Consolidated Foods, until such time another caterer is procured.
I want to thank the community for sharing your love and concern for the seniors of the Cambridge community during this time!