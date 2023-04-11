On April 1st fifty juniors and seniors from Cambridge returned from ten days in Italy and Greece. Brynn Beattie, Owen Bernhardt, Mara Brown, Kaila Buehler, Grace Carlson, Jordyn Davis, Saveea Freeland, Tanner Hutchens, Natalie Knudson, Jacob Maliborski, James Meyer, Hailey Nett, Cade Nottestad, Alyza Pupp, Jada Rank, Zoey Rank, Eli Rice, Ana Sarallo, Sam Schmidt, Julia Schneider, Callie Suick, Ripley Trainor, Ian Terrones, Perry Thompson and Alexis Viola were the juniors who participated. The seniors were Olivia Bamlett, Jordyn Bieberitz, Benny Blanchar, Hanna Brattlie, Tyler Breunig, Alyssa Brown, Madalyn Buonincontro, Aly Farrar, Adeline Gent, Mike Guetschow, Bella Hollis, Sierra Jelinek, Cody Kaashagen, Elliot Kozler, Alex Kurr, Roman Leto, Ilsa Lund, Kamryn Meskis, Geronimo Moreno- Campos, Nathan Peterson, Amanda Punsel, Ayden Rodgers, Kayla Roidt, Guillian Thompson and Kendra Tobias.

The eternal city of Rome put on display the powerful ruins of the Colosseum and Roman Forum. The Pantheon, Spanish Steps, Piazza Navrona and Trevi Fountain were perfect accompaniment to gelato, pizza and spaghetti carbonara. The Vatican provided the opportunity to marvel at Michelangelo’s breathtaking ceiling in the Sistine Chapel, his Pieta, Saint Peter’s Basilica and the colorful uniforms of the Swiss Guard. Florence was the birthplace of the Renaissance and shared the incomparable and moving statue of David. The massive orange domed Santa Maria del Fiore, also called the Duomo, Piazza della Signoria and Ponte Vecchio were experienced and interlaced with time to shop and explore. A surprise lunch stop in the spectacular city of Assisi was our arrivederci to Italy.