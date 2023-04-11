On April 1st fifty juniors and seniors from Cambridge returned from ten days in Italy and Greece. Brynn Beattie, Owen Bernhardt, Mara Brown, Kaila Buehler, Grace Carlson, Jordyn Davis, Saveea Freeland, Tanner Hutchens, Natalie Knudson, Jacob Maliborski, James Meyer, Hailey Nett, Cade Nottestad, Alyza Pupp, Jada Rank, Zoey Rank, Eli Rice, Ana Sarallo, Sam Schmidt, Julia Schneider, Callie Suick, Ripley Trainor, Ian Terrones, Perry Thompson and Alexis Viola were the juniors who participated. The seniors were Olivia Bamlett, Jordyn Bieberitz, Benny Blanchar, Hanna Brattlie, Tyler Breunig, Alyssa Brown, Madalyn Buonincontro, Aly Farrar, Adeline Gent, Mike Guetschow, Bella Hollis, Sierra Jelinek, Cody Kaashagen, Elliot Kozler, Alex Kurr, Roman Leto, Ilsa Lund, Kamryn Meskis, Geronimo Moreno- Campos, Nathan Peterson, Amanda Punsel, Ayden Rodgers, Kayla Roidt, Guillian Thompson and Kendra Tobias.
The eternal city of Rome put on display the powerful ruins of the Colosseum and Roman Forum. The Pantheon, Spanish Steps, Piazza Navrona and Trevi Fountain were perfect accompaniment to gelato, pizza and spaghetti carbonara. The Vatican provided the opportunity to marvel at Michelangelo’s breathtaking ceiling in the Sistine Chapel, his Pieta, Saint Peter’s Basilica and the colorful uniforms of the Swiss Guard. Florence was the birthplace of the Renaissance and shared the incomparable and moving statue of David. The massive orange domed Santa Maria del Fiore, also called the Duomo, Piazza della Signoria and Ponte Vecchio were experienced and interlaced with time to shop and explore. A surprise lunch stop in the spectacular city of Assisi was our arrivederci to Italy.
Calm waters and a ferry across the Ionian Sea brought us to Greece. A visit to a Meteora monastery high atop otherworldly mountain peaks was followed by mile after mile of mountains that were either snowcapped or covered with olive trees. Delphi, with the history of the ancient Oracle is unsurpassed natural beauty and home to priceless antiquities like the amber-eyed bronze Charioteer.
Athens, named after the goddess of war and wisdom was our final destination. The Greek soldiers that are the Presidential Guard that protect their Tomb of the Unknown was a dignified introduction with the memorable changing of the guard. The Parthenon, high atop the Acropolis may be the most important building in the history of western civilization. The stadium which was the site of the first modern Olympics, Acropolis Museum, shopping in the winding streets of the Plaka and a bargain priced delicious Greek gyro were highlights. EF Educational Tours made our last few hours on tour complete with a meal sampling traditional food, traditional music and dance and the opportunity to join in the dance.
Group leader Larry Wilson wishes to thank Rick Hardy, Lesli Rumpf, Derek Bettenhausen, Breah Klemp, Dan Corwith and Dawn Williams for assisting as chaperones and investing time, effort and positivity.
Also, he commends the juniors and seniors who brought a sense of wonder, energy, cooperation and enthusiasm to each day of our travels. These opportunities that have existed for more than two decades for Cambridge students and given lasting memories and powerful real learning experiences. Lastly, a sincere appreciation for the parents who made it possible for their daughters and sons to have these experiences.