The year of 2022 was an eventful year for the communities of Cambridge and Deerfield. Here’s a look back at some of the biggest sports stories of the season.
January
The Cambridge boys and girls basketball team entered the new year with momentum after both teams won the “Hall of Honor” Tournament at the end of December. The boys basketball team continued its strong shooting against Waterloo on Thursday, January 13 as Max Heth scored 28 points in a 77-47 win over Waterloo.
The Deerfield boys basketball team saw Cal Fisher record two 30-point games in wins against Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, January 25 and Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Saturday, January 29.
Aevri Ciha wrestled in the inaugural 2022 WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29 held in La Crosse for the Cambridge wrestling team. Ciha finished third overall at 132 with a last-second takedown to win the third-place match.
February
Hayden Frazer won the Trailways Conference tournament 113 weight bracket for Deerfield wrestling on Saturday, February 5. Bryce Eickhoff finished third at 138, while Evan Grosvold took fifth at 106.
Cambridge wrestling saw Clayton Stenjem take fourth, while Ivan Sopkovich and Ciha finished fifth at the Capitol Conference tournament on Saturday, February 5.
The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team earned 12 personal best scores at the Southern Lakes Conference tournament on Saturday, February 5.
The Deerfield and Cambridge girls basketball teams both finished strong regular seasons at the top of their conference standings. The Demons girls team won the Trailways-South, while the Blue Jays girls team finished in a three-way tie for first with Belleville and New Glarus in the Capitol-South.
Trevor Leto wrapped up a strong Cambridge boys swim season by breaking the school record in the 50-yard freestyle with a new time of 22.34 seconds at the WIAA Division 2 State Swim Championship on Friday, February 18. Leto also took 14th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.59 seconds at Waukesha.
Also swimming at state was the 4x200 yard medley team of Leto, senior Sawyer Thorp, senior Patrick Rogers and junior Roman Leto. The relay team finished in 11th with a time of one minute and 44.55 seconds. The relay team of Trevor Leto, Roman Leto, Thorp and Rogers was disqualified in the 200-yard freestyle event.
The Deerfield boys basketball team also won the Trailways-South Conference title with a 70-56 win over Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on Friday, February 18.
The Deerfield High School ski & snowboard team competed at the 47th annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Alpine Racing Association State Ski and Snowboard Championships from Friday, February 18 to Monday, February 21 in La Crosse. Tristan Furseth, Bella Graffin, Milo Graffin and Evan Mathwig competed at the event.
March
All-conference and all-state would be announced for boys and girls basketball with the Demons and Blue Jays well represented on both lists.
Matt Buckman was named to the Capitol-South All-Conference second team for the Cambridge boys basketball team, being the lone underclassmen to make the team.
The Cambridge girls basketball team saw three players make all-conference with Mayah Holzhueter being a unanimous first team selection. Saveea Freeland and Brooke Stenklyft were named to the second team. After finishing her career with the second-most points scored in Cambridge history, Holzhueter was named as an honorable mention to the all-state team.
For the Deerfield boys basketball team, Cal Fisher and Dayton Lasack were unanimously named first team all-conference after both finished in the top-five in scoring for conference. Tommy Lees was named to the second team, while Martin Kimmel was an honorable mention. Fisher was named as an honorable mention on the all-state team.
The Deerfield girls basketball team also saw four players get named to the all-conference team. Moli Haak earned unanimous first team, while Steffi Siewert was also named to the first team. Kylee Lonigro took second team honors, while Grace Brattlie was an honorable mention.
April
After a wet and cold spring canceled many games in the area, the students of Cambridge and Deerfield wasted little time making notable achievements once games got going.
Dayton Lasack won the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, McKenna Michel took first in the 1600 meter, the 4x100 relay team of Steffi Siewert, Abby Weisse and Evie Mickelson scored first in the discus throw at the Johnson Creek Mini Invite on Tuesday, April 5.
At the same invite, Zach Huffman won the 800-meter run, Trey Colts finished first in the triple jump and the Cambridge girls 4x400 relay.
Colts won the triple jump at the Wisconsin State Indoor Track and Field Championship on Saturday, April 9.
Saturday, April 9 proved to be a good day for Deerfield athletics as Tommy Lees threw a no-hitter and Stephen Bagley hit a grand slam in a Deerfield baseball 17-0 win over Parkview. On the same day, Morgan Mack also threw a no-hitter in the Deerfield softball team’s 7-0 win over Parkview.
Kaylee Farrar scored the go-ahead goal for the Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team on a penalty kick in a 2-1 victory over Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, April 12. Across the field on the same day, Carter Lund scored the game-winning run for the Cambridge baseball team in a 5-4 win over Waterloo.
Emma Nottestad threw a no-hitter on Thursday, April 14 against Lodi in a Cambridge softball 15-0 victory.
Gillian Thompson won the 400 meter, Mara Brown took first in the 800, Ripley Trainor placed first in the high jump, Mallory Buonincontro won the pole vault and Zach Huffman finished first in the 1,600 at the Capitol-Conference Quad on Tuesday, April 19.
On Wednesday, April 20, Kian Bystol-Flores and Nick Buckman won their group and Max Heth and Cade Nottestad also won their group pairing for the Cambridge boys golf team at the Blue Jay Invite at Lake Ripley Country Club.
Devin Schuchart pitched a one-hit shutout for the Cambridge baseball team in a 16-0 win over Monticello/Albany on Saturday, April 23.
Grace Brattlie hit a walk-off single in the first game of a doubleheader as the Deerfield softball team swept Horicon, the number two ranked team, on Saturday, April 23. On that same day, the Deerfield baseball team also swept the Horicon baseball team.
Cal Fisher finished the month of April on a hot streak for the Deerfield baseball team, hitting four homers on Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29.
On Thursday, April 28, Hannah Larson hit a three-run homer to cap off the first win of a double-header sweep against Wisconsin Heights. Larson hit the homer in the bottom of the sixth to force the mercy rule to be called in the first game.
The Cambridge boys golf team also won the Catholic Memorial Invite on Saturday, April 30.
May
The month of May saw conference title races heat up.
The Deerfield boys track and field team finished first in the Trailways-South. Both the Deerfield baseball and softball teams would go on to win titles in the Trailways-South.
The Cambridge boys golf team won the Capitol Conference on Tuesday, May 17 at The Legend at Bergamont Country Club. Nick Buckman earned “Conference Player of the Year” honors after taking first place at the event.
Kaila Buehler scored twice in a Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer 3-0 win over Columbus on Monday, May 23. On the same day, Jackson Drobac drove in the winning run in a Deerfield baseball 5-4 win over Lake Mills.
Both track and field teams saw success at regionals as the Cambridge boys team and Deerfield girls team took first place at the Princeton Regional on Monday, May 23.
The Cambridge boys track team continued its success, winning the Deerfield sectional on Friday, May 27 to qualify for state in six events. At the same sectional, the Deerfield boys and girls teams both finished fifth and qualified for state in nine events.
Speaking of regionals, the Cambridge softball team and Deerfield baseball team both won regional titles. The Blue Jays won their first-ever regional title as Emma Nottestad pitched a four-hit shutout on Friday, May 26 in a 2-0 win over Brodhead. Deerfield got past Cambridge with a 4-0 win on Tuesday, May 31 to advance to face Belleville in the regional final.
June
In the regional final against Belleville on Wednesday, June 1, the Deerfield baseball team rallied for a 4-1 victory to clinch the regional title. Also on June 1, the Cambridge boys golf team qualified for state after winning the Division 3 Abundant Life Christian Sectional.
At the track and field state championships on the weekend of Friday, June 3, Trey Colts won the triple jump, took third in the high jump and finished 10th in the 100-meter dash for Cambridge.
The 400-meter relay team of Colts, Carter Brown, Aiden Schroeder and Sully Schlieckau broke the school record with a time of 44.04 in the preliminaries, finishing ninth in the finals with a time of 45.07 seconds. Brown finished fifth in the 200-meter dash and Zach Huffman finished 14th in the 3,200 meter run.
For Deerfield track and field, Dayton Lasack finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and also competed in the 300 hurdles. Lasack, Martin and Kalob Kimmel, along with Tobias Arenz finished seventh in the 4x400 relay race.
Steffi Siewert finished third in the 100-meter dash, finished sixth in the 200 and jumped fourth in the long jump to take home three medals. The 4x800 relay team of Kalob and Martin Kimmel, along with Arenz and Pierce Manning placed seventh and Vincent Mancheski took 15th in the shot put.
At the state golf championships held on Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 7 at the Meadow Valley Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, the Blue Jays finished second in Division 3.
With the conclusion of the baseball and softball seasons, the Demons and Blue Jays racked up awards.
Deerfield baseball player Cal Fisher was named as the “Player of the Year” in the Trailways-South and Division 3 All-District team, while being named as an honorable mention on the All-State team. Austin Anderson took first team honors, while Adam Suess, Eric Staszak, Jackson Drobac were voted on the second team and Tommy Lees was an honorable mention.
For Deerfield softball, Morgan Mack was named “Player of the Year” for the Trailways-South Conference, was first team Division 4 All-District and was named second team all-state.
Addy Kapral was also named to the all-state softball team as an honorable mention, first team all-district and was first team all-conference. Also making first team all-conference was Grace Brattlie, who also earned first team all-district honors as well.
Cora Nelson was named honorable mention on the all-district team, and first team all-conference. Karlee Berge took second team all-conference and Lydia Mack was an honorable mention.
For Cambridge softball, Saveea Freeland was an honorable mention on the all-state team, took first team all-conference and all-district. Emma Nottestad was named “Pitcher of the Year” by the Capitol-South, was a first team all-conference selection and was an honorable mention on the all-district team. Kate Downing was a first team all-conference selection, while Audrianne Kieler, Hannah Larson and Kayla Roidt took second team honors.
The Cambridge baseball team saw Tucker Tesdal and Jared Marty make the all-conference first team. Devin Schuchart took second team honors, while Carter Lund, Kiefer Parish and Clayton Stenjem were named as honorable mentions.
In girls soccer, Breanna Ezzell and Aly Farrar were named to the all-conference second team, while Bella Graffin and Kaylee Farrar were honorable mentions.
On Wednesday, June 29, Mayah Holzhueter played in the WBCA All-Star Game, scoring two points for the Division 4 South Team.
July
The success on the diamond carried over to the home talent league as the Cambridge Blues and the Utica Association found themselves in a wild playoff race in the Southeast Division.
On Sunday, July 17, the Blues won 11-2 over Albion to help their playoff chances with Chase Jarlsberg hitting a home run.
Utica kept their playoff hopes alive with wins against Waterloo and Stoughton on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23. On Sunday, July 24, Cambridge upset Evansille with a 9-1 win to put Cambridge in a four-way tie for three playoff spots.
In the final week of the regular season, the Blues clinched a playoff berth for the second time in team history with a 14-0 win over Waterloo on Sunday, July 31.
Also making team history against Waterloo, Chase Jarlsberg hit for the cycle, while the Blues hit two home runs in the same inning thanks to home runs from Sam Mickelson and Jared Horton. Jarlsberg and Logan Koch represented Cambridge in the Home Talent All-Star Game, while Brock Wanninger and Derek Karlen represented Utica.
August
With fall sports beginning their upcoming seasons, new coaches made their debuts for Cambridge and Deerfield athletics. Vern Lee took over the Cambridge girls golf team, Taylor Bloyer became head coach of the Deerfield volleyball team, Maddie Volk moved to head coach of the Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team after being an assistant and Matt Carlson took over the Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer team.
The Deerfield football team got off to a strong start, winning 44-14 over Dodgeland on Friday, Aug. 19 with Stephen Bagley catching three touchdown passes. The Demons continued their strong start with a 20-12 win over Cambridge on Friday, Aug. 26.
The game came down to a last-second hail-mary attempt by Cambridge, which was intercepted by Tommy Lees to preserve the Deerfield win. Cambridge initially completed a hail-mary on their first attempt, but it was called back due to an illegal formation call.
On Saturday, August 27, the Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer team won 3-0 against Stoughton.
September
Emme Drobac broke the Cambridge/Deerfield cross country team’s time record at the Cam-Rock Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 1. Drobac won the girls race in 19 minutes and 10.87 seconds.
Dale Nottestad won his seventh late-model championship at Jefferson Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 10.
On Friday, Sept. 16, the Cambridge football team earned its lone win with a 43-6 win over Dodgeland. Quarterback Matt Buckman threw four touchdowns in the win.
The new coaches of Cambridge and Deerfield found much success in their debuts.
Bloyer and the Deerfield volleyball team improved from four wins last year to 11 wins this year. The Cambridge girls golf team finished sixth at the Rock Valley Conference tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Carlson and the boys soccer team improved from a 2-11-2 campaign last year to finish the 2022 season with a record of 7-8-1. After a 2-2 tie to Lake Mills on Thursday, Sept. 8, Cambridge/Deerfield United won four out of five games to close out the month of September.
Against Lodi on Thursday, Sept. 22, Evan Mathwig scored on a cross from Nick Buckman to give CDU the 1-0 win.
Deerfield volleyball won conference games against Parkview, Madison Country Day and Johnson Creek to also close out the month.
Tommy Lees scored five touchdowns in a 34-21 Deerfield football win over Lourdes Academy on Friday, Sept. 30. Emme Drobac won the Nightfall Classic at Lake Mills for the Deerfield/Cambridge cross country team.
October
Zoey Rank won the 200-yard freestyle as the Cambridge/Jefferson girls swim team placed second at Watertown on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis saw Sierra Jelinek qualify for sectionals at No. 1 singles and Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert qualify at No. 3 doubles at the Stoughton subsectional on Monday, Oct. 3.
While the Cambridge volleyball team had a tough season, the Blue Jays saved their best game of the season on Thursday, Oct. 6 with a 3-1 win over Deerfield in its “United in Pink” Game. On that same day, the Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer won a 4-1 victory over Columbus on senior night with Tobi Arenz scoring two goals.
Cory Robinson, Wendy Johnson (Zimmick), Katie (Ehlen) Bolkema, Bob Lacke and Kurt Malnar were inducted into the Cambridge Area Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Deerfield football qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2017 after Eli Key caught a touchdown pass from Tommy Lees in a 19-14 win over Fall River on Friday, Oct. 14.
The Cambridge/Deerfield girls cross country team finished second, while the boys team finished third at the Capitol-South Conference race on Saturday, Oct. 15. Emme Drobac won the girls race, while McKenna Michel finished second. In the boys race, Martin Kimmel finished second.
Drobac, Michel and Kimmel continued their strong seasons by qualifying for state at the Division 2 Racine St. Catherine’s Sectional on Saturday, Oct. 22. At the Division 3 State Cross Country Championship Meet, Drobac finished ninth, Michel took 25th and Kimmel ran 39th on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The EagleJays finished third at the Southern Lakes Conference on Saturday, Oct. 29. Zoey Rank won the 200-yard individual medley, while Jordyn Davis took first in the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard butterfly.
November
The EagleJays qualified for the Division 2 State Swim Championships in six events after taking sixth in the Sauk Prairie Sectional on Saturday, November 5. Jefferson/Cambridge won the 200-yard medley relay, Jordyn Davis took first in the 100-yard butterfly and Zoey Rank placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke. The EagleJays also qualified in the 100-yard backstroke, the 200-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley.
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Cal Fisher signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Florida State University.
At the state swim championships on Friday, November 11, the EagleJays medaled in all six events. Jordyn Davis won the 100-yard butterfly for the EagleJays’ first state championship and broke the school’s record in the 100-yard backstroke with a sixth-place finish, Zoey Rank finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley and swam second in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Davis, Zoey Rank, Alex Ostopowicz and Emma Riedl broke the school record in the 200-yard medley relay to finish third. The relay team also finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
With the end of the fall season, Cambridge and Deerfield saw many of their student-athletes get recognized on all-conference teams.
Eric Staszak was named to the Capitol-South All-Conference First Team, Evan Mathwig and Kris Hahn took second team honors and Nick Buckman, Ben Wetzel, Tobi Arenz, Elliot Kolzer and Aiden Kamman were named honorable mentions for boys soccer.
On the Capitol-South All-Conference Team for volleyball, Brooke Stenklyft took second team honors and Mya Lehmann earned honorable mention honors for Cambridge.
For Deerfield volleyball, Steffi Siewert was a unanimous selection to the first team, Grace Brattlie took second team honors and Moli Haak and Riley Fisher were honorable mentions.
Cambridge football saw Kiefer Parish and Matt Buckman get recognized on the Eastern Suburban All-Conference Team. Parish was named as a first team player at wide receiver, while Buckman was named honorable mention as a quarterback and second team all-conference at punter.
Doug Pickarts took over as head coach of the Cambridge girls basketball program, getting his first win for the Blue Jays in a 48-36 win over Whitewater Tuesday, Nov. 15. On Saturday, Nov. 26, Brooke Stenklyft scored 21 points in a Cambridge girls basketball 54-39 win over Black Hawk.
On the same day, Matt Buckman scored 28 points in a Cambridge 66-30 victory over Black Hawk. Cal Fisher scored 30 points in a Deerfield boys basketball 66-56 loss to Lake Mills on Saturday, Nov. 26.
In Deerfield girls basketball, Moli Haak tied a career-high with 22 points in a 66-27 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
December
Cambridge wrestling defeated Deerfield wrestling 50-18 on Thursday, Dec. 1.
At the Jefferson Invite, Ruben Bach won the 113 weight class for Deerfield on Saturday, Dec. 3. At the Johnson Creek Invite, Clayton Stenjem won the 113 weight class for Cambridge on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Roman Leto finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle at the Tom Lieder Invite on Saturday, Dec. 3. On Friday, Dec. 9, Moli Haak recorded a double-double in a Deerfield girls basketball 54-52 overtime win over Belleville.
Cal Fisher scored a career-high 33 points on Saturday, Dec. 10 in a Deerfield boys basketball 65-59 loss to Platteville.
Brooke Stenklyft also broke the 30-point mark, scoring a career-high 31 points in a Cambridge girls basketball 67-62 loss to Lodi on Monday, Dec. 12. The next day, Matt Buckman scored a career-high 37 points in a Cambridge boys basketball 63-56 overtime loss to River Valley.
Roman Leto won three events against the Evansville/Edgerton swim team on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Martin Kimmel scored a career-high 21 points in a Deerfield boys basketball 79-58 win against Marshall.
Wishing you a safe and happy new year!