The year of 2022 was an eventful year for the communities of Cambridge and Deerfield. Here’s a look back at some of the biggest sports stories of the season.

January

Aevri Ciha medal
Aevri Ciha, left, receives her third-place medal at the girls state tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Aevri Ciha third at 132 in first ever girls state wrestling tournament
Trevor Leto
Jefferson/Cambridge senior Trevor Leto competes in the 4x200 medley relay at the state swim meet on Friday, Feb. 18. 
Grace Brattlie
Deerfield Junior Grace Brattlie scores a run against Horicon on Saturday, April 23. Brattle hit a walk-off single in the first game of a doubleheader against Horicon.
Cambridge softball win first ever regional title with upset wins over Brodhead, Lakeside Lutheran
Breanna Ezzell
Senior Breanna Ezzell looks to bring the ball down against Columbus. 
Deerfield baseball rallies, wins regional championship over Belleville; advances to sectionals
Steffi Siewert
Deerfield junior Steffi Siewert won a fourth place medal in the Division 3 girls long jump at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Friday.
Lasack takes 2nd in 110 hurdles at state; Siewert collects three more medals
Nick Buckman
Junior Nick Buckman hits a tee shot at the WIAA Boys State Golf Tournament on Monday, June 6. 
Cambridge softball: Saveea Freeland honorable mention on all-state team, Emma Nottestad conference pitcher of the year, Kate Downing, Audrianne Kieler, Hannah Larson and Kayla Roidt earn conference honors
Cambridge home talent
The Cambridge Home Talent team poses with a trophy for winning the “Wally Olson Classic” against Albion during the Tobacco Days Festival held at Edgerton Racetrack Park on Sunday, July 17. 
Cambridge home talent qualifies for the playoffs for the second time in team history
Jackson Drobac, Kyle Polster, Gunnar Sperle
Deerfield junior running back Jackson Drobac, attempts to get out of the tackle of Cambridge sophomore defensive back Kyle Polster, while Cambridge senior defensive lineman Gunnar Sperle provides help. Deerfield defeated Cambridge 20-12 on Friday, August 26.
Deerfield football holds off late Cambridge football rally
Deerfield/Cambridge cross country: Emme Drobac breaks school record as girls take first, boys eighth at Cam-Rock Invitational
Brooke Stenklyft and Moli Haak
Deerfield senior Moli Haak attempts to block a kill attempt by Cambridge sophomore Brooke Stenklyft in Cambridge’s 3-1 win over Deerfield on Thursday, October 6.
Jordyn Davis wins 100-yard butterfly; Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim medals in all six events at state
Evan Mathwig
Junior forward Evan Mathwig keeps a ball in play against Whitewater on Tuesday, September 14. 

