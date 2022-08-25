Deerfield Village Hall Rendering
Buy Now

Dimension IV Madison Design Group provided a rendering of the planned village hall that will be at West Nelson Street.

 Dimension IV Madison Design Group/

Construction on the new Deerfield Village Hall is expected to continue Monday after a one-month delay as a result of supply chain issues for building materials.

The source of the delay was the delivery of metal rebar, used to reinforce concrete in the building’s foundation. Gary Wieczorek, a member of the Municipal Needs Committee and former Village Board member, said the rebar had been received and that he was optimistic the process could proceed on schedule.

Tags