Construction on the new Deerfield Village Hall is expected to continue Monday after a one-month delay as a result of supply chain issues for building materials.
The source of the delay was the delivery of metal rebar, used to reinforce concrete in the building’s foundation. Gary Wieczorek, a member of the Municipal Needs Committee and former Village Board member, said the rebar had been received and that he was optimistic the process could proceed on schedule.
“We had it built in already, that there would be some delays,” he said.
The $2.7 million project broke ground in June. The building, constructed by Corporate Contractors Inc., is expected to be completed in March of next year and open sometime in May, after landscaping and furnishing.
The new hall was approved in early May on a 4-3 vote by the Village Board, after contentious debate over its cost. The construction contract makes up $2.17 milion of the project’s price tag, with the rest coming from two not-yet-awarded contracts for furnishings and low-voltage electronics such as computer networks and audio-visual equipment.
Wieczorek said the project architect had received bids for those contracts that were below the budgeted costs. Those bids were being reviewed but would go before the Village Board for approval in late September.
At an Aug. 22 meeting, the Village Board approved the project’s second change order, receiving $8,700 back from the contractors. The eliminated costs stemmed from the village’s decision not to include radiant heating in the building, which would have required more insulating materials.
The first change order, to spend an extra $11,800, was approved in July after contractors dug out old material from the site. The village had budgeted $145,000 to cover such overages during the project.
The twists and turns of the construction process have been within what the village planned for so far, Wieczorek said.
“I think overall it’s going well,” he said. “I think it will be a real asset to the village when it gets done.”