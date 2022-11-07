DEERFIELD ATHLETICS Aiden Kamman named by Deerfield High School as its male athlete of the month By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Nov 7, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior Aiden Kamman was named by Deerfield High School as its male "Athlete of the Month" award. Tobi Arenz scores twice in Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer victory on senior nightKamman played on the Cambridge/Deerfield United boys soccer team. Below are his responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper. Best advice you’ve received from a coach?“You can’t measure success if you’re not winning” Eric Staszak earns second team all-conference, Evan Mathwig, Tobi Arenz and Kris Hahn honorable mentionFavorite rivalry game?Wisconsin Heights, September 27 2022, Score: 3-2, Very competitive game and a good win for the United soccer team. Deerfield schools to honor Veterans, active military personnelGo to warm-up song?Every Season - Roddy Ricch.Favorite subject?Tech Ed.Job path you want to pursue when you’re older?Work in the trades and be an electrician.Favorite memory with the school program so far?The entire 2022 season with the general comradery within the team and the bond I now have with my teammates. Also, having one of the best records in 5 yearsFavorite meal?Chessy Potatoes.Best invention in the last 100 years?Sliced Bread.Favorite sports team?FC Bayern Munich. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Athletics csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest athletes receive all-conference honors Game of the Week: Warriors welcome Kimberly in Level 3 gridiron playoff clash City of Lodi struggles with balance of public safety demands, growing costs Sun Prairie East covers Badger - Large all-conference teams Sun Prairie Area School District loses case to former teacher over February 2021 slavery assignment Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin