Both Cambridge and Deerfield High Schools announced their selections for the 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete program. Graduating seniors Olivia Williams and William “Fritz” Kaiser have been chosen for Cambridge, while Adam Staszak and Olivia Tatlock were Deerfield’s selections.
Williams played three sports in four years in high school earning a total of 11 letters — cross country (4), basketball (4) and track and field (3) — and had her senior season in track not been canceled by COVID-19, she would have had 12 varsity letters.
She graduates with a GPA of 4.29 and will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in genetics and genomics.
Kaiser earned five varsity letters after competing in cross country, football, basketball and golf.
He graduates with a 4.0 GPA and will be attending the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities. He has not declared a major as of yet.
Staszak earned a total of seven varsity letters, four in soccer and three in track and field. He graduates with a 3.972 GPA and will be attending the University of Minnesota to major in mechanical engineering.
Tatlock graduates with a 3.6 GPA. She lettered a total of nine times: four each in volleyball and softball and once in basketball.
Tatlock will be attending Bryant & Stratton College and plans on majoring in general business/marketing and will play for the women’s softball team.
Each year, member high schools of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association are invited to nominate one boy and one girl for Scholar Athlete honors. The program, which is underwritten by Marshfield Clinic, was launched in 1984 to demonstrate the positive impact of interscholastic athletic activities.
To qualify for WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition, a nominee must have earned at least four varsity letters through the first half of his/her senior year and must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
