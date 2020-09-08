Thurs., Sept. 10

Breaded chicken patty, pizza quesadilla, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, grapes

Fri., Sept. 11

Jumbo cheese ravioli, pizza quesadilla, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, mandarin oranges, cookie

Mon., Sept. 14

Macaroni and cheese, bosco cheese breadstick, baby carrots, green beans, marinara, baked apples

Tues., Sept. 15

Sloppy joe, bosco cheese breadstick, broccoli, baby carrots, marinara, peaches

Wed., Sept. 16

Hot dog, bosco cheese breadstick, marinara, baby carrots, baked beans, pears

Thurs., Sept. 17

Swedish meatballs, bosco cheese breadstick, corn, baby carrots, pineapple tidbits

Friday, Sept. 18

Meatball sub, bosco cheese stick, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, applesauce, goldfish graham, milk

Load comments