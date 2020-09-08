Thurs., Sept. 10
Breaded chicken patty, pizza quesadilla, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, grapes
Fri., Sept. 11
Jumbo cheese ravioli, pizza quesadilla, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, mandarin oranges, cookie
Mon., Sept. 14
Macaroni and cheese, bosco cheese breadstick, baby carrots, green beans, marinara, baked apples
Tues., Sept. 15
Sloppy joe, bosco cheese breadstick, broccoli, baby carrots, marinara, peaches
Wed., Sept. 16
Hot dog, bosco cheese breadstick, marinara, baby carrots, baked beans, pears
Thurs., Sept. 17
Swedish meatballs, bosco cheese breadstick, corn, baby carrots, pineapple tidbits
Friday, Sept. 18
Meatball sub, bosco cheese stick, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, applesauce, goldfish graham, milk
