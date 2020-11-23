Ripley Park drive-thru lights readied for 10th season

Jordan Nichols and Garth Koehn were soaking up unusually warm weather last week as, using long poles, they strung Ripley Park trees with holiday lights.
In 2019, they said, they tackled the same job in the snow.
The annual drive-through light display is marking a decade of lighting up the Lake Ripley shoreline.
The lights will be on seven days a week at the park, N4310 Park Road, from 5 to 11 p.m. beginning Thanksgiving night through Jan. 1. Admission is free; donations can be made via a dropbox at the entrance.
The Cambridge Community Activities Program manages the park that is owned by the Cambridge Foundation. CAP debuted the lights in 2011 as a way of showcasing the park in the winter season, said former CAP Director Bridgette Hermanson.
Hermanson said the original displays were purchased with donations from local businesses and other sponsors.
Early feedback was positive, she said.
“People really enjoyed it,” Hermanson recalled. “It was nice to not have to drive to Madison or Janesville to see lights.”
Nichols, CAP’s current executive director, and Koehn, its lead groundskeeper, said they began placing displays along the park’s long, looping driveway around Halloween.
It takes a good 2-3 weeks to set everything up, “and we have a blast doing it,” Nichols said.
Nichols said the annual event requires “a lot of extension cords,” and a lot of pre-checking of lights.
“We plug in every single cord before we bring it out, and we plug in every candy cane,” Nichols said.
Glitches have mostly been minor, he said, including a cord at the gatehouse chewed through by a squirrel.
Nichols and Koehn two were making finishing touches last week, setting up new decorations at the guardhouse donated by the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce and finding a place for a newly donated life-size nutcracker figure.
John Adsit, of Ready Electric in Fort Atkinson, continues to oversee electrical preparation as he has since 2011, Nichols said.
Over the years large figures that include a Santa and Mrs. Claus, a horseman, reindeer and sleigh have been purchased, as have been small figures including penguins, carolers and two snow children. The last purchases like that were made a couple of years ago, Nichols said.
Sme of the displays have also been specially built for CAP, including 23 wooden candy canes and two wooden toy soldiers built by Cambridge-area resident Tom Brown.
Brown’s daughter, Lesli Rumpf, was CAP’s executive director from 2017 until this year.
Brown, in an interview this week, said woodworking is a longtime interest of his. Into the wooden figures he built for the park, he said, he drilled holes for lights to be strung through.
Brown has over the years also built other things for CAP and the Cambridge school district including bookcases for the CAPCare after school program, racks to hold water weights at the Cambridge pool and athletic equipment storage and other items for the high school.
He said his oldest granddaughter, now 15, helped him build some of the candy canes and helped paint some of the toy soldiers for the park.
Brown urged area residents to check out the display.
“I think people who haven’t gone through it would be very surprised. There is a lot more than you would think,” he said.
He said he’s happy to have played a role, “and I’m happy that other people get to enjoy it.”
Nichols said he expects the number of visitors to be up this year, with many other community holiday events canceled or scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lake Ripley lights are an entirely socially distanced drive-through activity, he said.
“I encourage people to come out, especially if they haven’t been through before. It’s pretty cool for a small town, what we have going,” Nichols said.
He said CAP continues to accept not only cash donations to support the event, but also donations of light-up figures and other decorations.
“We’ll take anything really, and take a look at it,” he said.
Hermanson said it’s gratifying to see the annual display still going a decade later.
“It’s fun to see it grow. I’m glad it’s still a vision of CAP’s and of the community’s. What started out as an idea has turned into something not just my family, but the whole community can enjoy,” she said.
