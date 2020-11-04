Fred "Clipper" and Marie (Wastlick) Teuscher, of the Lake Ripley area, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Nov. 5,1960 at the First United Methodist Church in Madison.
They have two sons, Jeff (Kellene) Teuscher of Madison and Scott (Shennah) Teuscher of Cambridge. They also have two grandsons (Nate and Cameron), two granddaughters (Allysa and Abby), and one great-grandson (Brayden).
The Teuschers have been living mostly in the Cambridge area since the early 1960’s. After four years in Janesville, from 1984 to 88, they returned to Cambridge and still live at Lake Ripley.
Fred owned the Cambridge Barber Shop until 1973, then worked at Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson, and then spent more than 20 years at General Motors in Janesville. He retired from GM in 2000. Fred still clips hair occasionally in Deerfield just to keep up on the local gossip.
Marie was an LPN in the early 1960’s working at Madison General Hospital. She stayed home while her boys were little, and then worked at the Cambridge Dental Office in the 70’s and Janesville Dental Office in the mid 80’s. She also bartended and worked at the Piggly Wiggly for a short time. She is now retired.
The two plan on having a small private family dinner celebration due to Covid-19.
