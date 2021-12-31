Deerfield 2021 Year in Review

As 2021 got underway, the Deerfield area began talking about building a new village hall and continued to discuss a potential library expansion project. Deer-Grove EMS weighed its future staffing needs. And Deerfield School District students returned to in-person learning after nearly a year of online school due to COVID-19.
Here’s what made the news in the Deerfield area through June 30. We’ll finish up our review of the year next week.
Jan. 7
Deerfield Cares and six other Dane County Coalitions hold a virtual presentation on human trafficking to educate local communities on the topic.
Jan. 14The Village of Deerfield’s Municipal Needs Committee meets for the first time in a year. The advisory committee is working on relocating the Deerfield village hall, including creating a list of decision-making criteria for a future location and actions.
Jan. 21The Deerfield School District hosts a Winter Walk Scavenger Hunt for students, families and community members to complete and earn prizes.
Jan. 28Forward Pharmacy is now offering free COVID-19 testing at its Deerfield location.
Feb. 4School nurses begin tracing COVID-19 cases and exposures among students and staff. Along with contact tracing, the school nurse begins notifying students and staff if they’ve been exposed and keeping in touch with the families… Deerfield Elementary School students in grades 4K-2 return to in-person learning… A fire causes about $75,000 in damage to a 100-year-old farmhouse in the Town of Deerfield.
Feb. 11Julie Schwenn is promoted from program manager to executive director of the Deerfield Community Center.
Feb. 18Deerfield High School students return to in-person learning… The Deerfield School District votes to resume renting out its school buildings to community groups again, after limiting access due to Covid-19… Deerfield Club Scout Pack 88 holds a virtual and socially distanced Pinewood Derby.
Feb. 25Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater announces it won’t stage either of its summer musicals.
March 4The Deerfield Public Library’s doors remain locked, but the library begins to allow customers to use its computers by appointment only.
March 11Deer-Grove EMS signs on to a joint effort to hire a consultant to study future staffing. The villages of Cottage Grove and Deerfield, town of Cottage Grove and the towns of Deerfield and Pleasant Springs are all involved. The study will provide information on response model and staffing needs… Public Health Madison and Dane County relaxes indoor gathering limitations and allows restaurants to open at 50% capacity… The Deerfield Elementary School PTO purchases lunch for all elementary and middle-high school staff.
March 18The Deerfield School District adds half a day of instruction every Wednesday for the fourth quarter of the school year… Work begins on resurfacing State Highway 73 between Deerfield and Marshall, from North Street in Deerfield to School Street in Marshall… The Deerfield High School forensic team wins first place at its virtual Southern Trailways Conference meet… Scouts and family members of Deerfield Club Scout Pack 88 and BSA Troop 88 collect over 1,500 pounds of food for the Deerfield Food Pantry.
March 25The Deerfield Community Center hosts a drive-through Bunny Breakfast… Deerfield Lutheran Church launches a DLC Steeple Restoration Campaign on GoFundMe with a $70,000 goal to repair its steeple… The Deerfield Cares Coalition teams up with six other Dane County groups to hold a mental health presentation.
April 1Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announce that everyone ages 16 and older in Wisconsin will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5… The Deerfield Public Library adjusts its curbside pick-up hours… The Deerfield Farmers Market announces it will begin its 2021 season on May 15, earlier than years past.
April 8The Deerfield Fireman’s Festival is canceled again… Deerfield’s local school and municipal boards begin to transition back to in-person meetings… Deerfield Coffeehouse reopens to customers for online pick-up.
April 15The Deerfield School Board votes to continue to require masks outside despite Public Health Madison & Dane County eliminating its outdoor mask requirement in early April… The Deerfield Village Board agrees to accept a suggested list of improvements for the Savannah Parks neighborhood… Sandy Fischer receives the most votes in the Deerfield School board race on April 6. Challengers Sarah Hart and Katie Michel will join Fisher on the board.
April 22Danielle Ament, Ashlee Ballmoos, Hailey Eickhoff, Kaylee Galla, Kristyn Kubitz, Kadin Matheson, Jack McDonough, Lilia Moynihan, Kaitlyn Tebon and Hailey Thompson are Deerfield High School’s Top 10 Academic Seniors for 2021… The Deerfield School District decides to bring back the Walking School Bus… Deerfield Elementary School sixth graders plant a white pine sapling in honor of Earth Day… Deer-Grove EMS seeks proposals for the staffing study from consultants.
April 29The Deerfield School District says it will participate in a program through the UW System and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to get rapid antigen tests. Deerfield students can receive a rapid test with parental permission if they develop virus symptoms during the school day… Dane County creates a task force to explore the best use for new funding for broadband expansion… The Deerfield Public Library reopens its doors on April 26… Deerfield chooses its first all-women school board with the elections of Katie Michel and Sarah Hart. Superintendent Michelle Jensen says it’s history in the making… A Storywalk featuring a book written and illustrated by Carrie Schmidt’s mentor students at Deerfield High School is set up along the Glacial Drumlin State Trail… The Cambridge-Deerfield Pool League concludes its 35th season at The Rail House bar in Deerfield.
May 6Deerfield band students begin playing together again in outdoor lessons after more than a year… Public Health Madison & Dane County loosen COVID-19 rules and allow restaurants and bars to open to 75% capacity… Dane County’s Breakfast on the Farm is set for Aug. 21 at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm… Deerfield High School is named to the top 17% of schools in the country by the U.S. News and World Report.
May 13Deerfield School District is guaranteed to receive $100,000 in the second round of ESSER funds… The Deerfield Village Board votes to officially create TIF District #7 on the south side of the village to replace an underperforming district… Deerfield High School volunteers walk children to school on the Glacial Drumlin State Trail as part of a Walking School Bus.
May 20Public Health Madison & Dane County announces that it will lift all COVID-19 public health orders on June 2… Deerfield High School’s National Honor Society chapter raises more than $300 for the Cancer Research Institute with a pie-throwing fundraiser… The village board’s municipal needs committee votes unanimously to recommend a new village hall be constructed across from the post office and public library on West Nelson Street.
May 27A new dog and cat boarding, daycare and training business is closer to opening on the village’s south side with the village board’s vote to update its ordinances to grant the new business as a conditional use in a business park… Deerfield High School seniors visit Deerfield Elementary School for their Senior Walk… Deerfield High School juniors and seniors celebrate Prom with a formal catered meal served under a tent outside at the high school.
June 3Rockdale resident Richard Moen works to restore the 155-year-old beer cellar in CamRock County Park… Middle school students celebrate the end of the school year with a game day.
June 10Deerfield High School holds an outdoor graduation ceremony on June 6… The school board votes to let teachers decide if students are allowed to remove their masks in the classroom during summer school… The Deerfield Lions Club announces ChiliFest will go on in the fall… The Deerfield Lions Club also resumes its annual Spring Chicken BBQ.
June 17The Department of Transportation seeks public input on upcoming work on I-94… The village of Deerfield unanimously votes to contribute to the Deer-Grove EMS study on staffing needs.
June 24The village of Deerfield’s Municipal Needs Committee recommends that the village board take proposals be taken from architectural firms that could also serve as project manager for a new village hall… Deer-Grove EMS hires Public Administration Association of Oshkosh as the consultant for its staffing needs study… The Deerfield School Board votes to allow students to return to entirely in-person learning in the fall.