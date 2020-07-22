Cambridge
Saturday, July 25: Recycling event
Cambridge Farm to School is hosting a recycling event on July 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. Computers, appliances, electronics and batteries will be collected and recycled. Visit the Cambridge Farm to School Facebook page for recycling pricing on larger items.
Wednesday, July 29: Wildlife in Need Center program
The Cambridge Community Library is holding a Zoom program with the Wildlife in Need Center on July 29 at 1:30 p.m. Participants can learn about Wisconsin wildlife, and see animals up-close. To reserve a spot on the Zoom call, email education@helpingwildlife.org.
Sunday, Aug. 2: Artist meet-up
There will be a networking event for artists on Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St. It’s meant to help professional and hobby artists develop their work and connect with people in the art industry.
DEERFIELD
Playground program
The Deerfield Community Center is starting a playground program, which will run from July 13 through Aug. 13. DCC staff will chaperone children as they play at Savanna Park on Liberty Road. The program runs Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $10 per day, and participants must register and pay in advance. More information: www.dccenter.org.
Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market wil be open every Saturday from June 20 to Oct. 31. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Blood drive
There will be a blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross on Aug. 12 at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson St., from 1-6 p.m. Red Cross staff collected 49 units of blood, which would save about 147 lives, at the last Deerfield blood drive on June 10. To register to donate, visit redcross.org.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
