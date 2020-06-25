MASON BOHN
Deerfield High School
Sports you played in high school: Soccer and Track & Field
Favorite sports moment: Clearing 11-feet in pole vault
Favorite school subject: Chemistry
GPA: 3.989
Post high school plans: Engineering at Marquette University
Song you’re listening to right now: Victoria — Jukebox the Ghost
Favorite place to eat: Texas Roadhouse
I like competing against (school and/or athlete): Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.