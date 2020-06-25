MASON BOHN
Deerfield High School

Sports you played in high school: Soccer and Track & Field

Favorite sports moment: Clearing 11-feet in pole vault

Favorite school subject: Chemistry

GPA: 3.989

Post high school plans: Engineering at Marquette University

Song you’re listening to right now: Victoria — Jukebox the Ghost

Favorite place to eat: Texas Roadhouse

I like competing against (school and/or athlete): Cambridge

