Christiana Town Board okays quarry, delays action on salvage yard

The Christiana Town Board has backed a proposed gravel quarry in Utica, sending it on to Dane County for final approval.
The town board on March 9, however, delayed for a month its approval of a proposed auto salvage and recyclingbusiness along U.S. Highway 12-18 just west of Cambridge.
Both plans have been controversial.
When they both came up for action at a Feb. 23 town Plan Commission meeting, about 40 people attended in-person at the town hall.
Plan commission attendees also got a chance on Feb. 23 to share their thoughts on a utility-scale solar farm proposed in the town. The commission didn’t take any action that night on the solar project.
“Almost all of the chairs were filled up,” at that plan commission meeting, Town Board member Jim Lowrey said.
Due to that high turnout, the March 9 town board meeting was made virtual, out of concern for violating COVID-19 public health gathering rules.
“We felt that at this meeting there would probably be more people because of everything on the agenda,” Lowrey said.
In response to a questions about why meetings couldn’t simultaneously be virtual and in-person, Town Chair Maureen Lien said Christiana doesn’t have the technology to do that.
Town resident Karen Paxson said some property owners may be negatively affected by both the quarry and the solar farm.
“We feel like we kind of got a double whammy here. We are concerned about property values and about safety. Isn’t the town at all concerned?” Paxson questioned.
“I think we are all concerned about changes that are happening in the township and we thank you for your input,” Lien responded.
Auto salvage yardChristiana property owner Robert Johnson had initially sought to rezone 5 acres at 275 U.S. Highway 12-18, near Rodney Road just west of Cambridge, from highway commercial to manufacturing use. Johnson wants to open an automobile salvage and recycling business.
The plan commission on Feb. 23 recommended 4-0 that Johnson only be allowed to rezone two of the acres. It recommended that the other three acres remain in highway commercial zoning which allows for indoor operations such as sales, storage, an office and vehicle repairs and maintenance.
Lowrey, a real estate agent involved in the sale of the site, abstained in the plan commission vote.
The town board on March 9 voted to delay its approval following a discussion about issues like property setbacks.
Lien said she plans to consult with the town’s attorney “to make sure we are doing the right thing.” Lien said she could not vote without doing that “due diligence.”
Lowrey questioned the delay.
“Why do we need to table this? I think this is the wrong move,” he said. “Tabling this is not going to change the facts and the facts are that we have one person who is not even from our township raising complaints and concerns about the gentleman who is trying to buy this property.”
The buyer, George Boyer, said he’s working with a civil engineer on a storm water management plan and on plans to fence, screen and landscape the site.
“We’re putting almost $1 million into this project. It’s not going to be an eyesore; it’s going to be an asset to the community, and it will bring jobs,” Boyer said.
QuarryThe plan commission on Feb. 23 also unanimously backed the granting of a conditional use permit to James and Jeff Notstad, who want to lease 54 acres along County Highway B to Forever Sandfill & Limestone, of Edgerton, for a quarry.
Initially, about half of that would be mined, with potential future expansion. The land would remain zoned for farmland preservation use.
Jeff Notstad is a member of the Christiana town board and has abstained on action regarding the quarry, including in the March 9 vote.
The town board added one additional condition, that the driveway onto County Highway B be crushed asphalt initially and watered down at least twice a week to minimize dust. It must be paved blacktop within two years.
Lien reminded meeting attendees that there will be a public comment opportunity at a county Zoning and Land Regulation Committee meeting, before that committee takes final action on the permit. That meeting has not yet been scheduled.
Some local residents told the town board they are concerned that the quarry would be operated by Forever Sandfill and Limestone. The company drew opposition in recent years over its Oak Park Quarry in the town of Deerfield.
Some said they didn’t feel like the plan commission fully heard their concerns on Feb. 23.
Brett Daggett, who lives on County Highway B, said “it seemed like the planning commission was not interested in our opinions. They had already made up their minds.”
Kylie Nelson said she was initially only opposed to the driveway exiting onto County Highway B but after the plan commission meeting “now I am opposed to the entire project for a few reasons,” including a potential negative hit to her home’s value.
“The planning commission seemed to already have their minds made up,” she agreed.
Others said they are concerned about the impact of blasting on their wells and questioned whether the town is putting enough restrictions on blasting and if it has in place severe enough consequences for blasting rule violations.
