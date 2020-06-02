The Deerfield School District is finalizing a survey to gauge community interest in a November 2020 operating referendum.
The School Board worked through a draft of the survey at a June 1 meeting.
District residents can expect a survey in their mailboxes in the next few weeks, said Superintendent Michelle Jensen.
Administrators are writing the final draft of the survey, getting it to the printer and hoping to mail it the second week in June.
Deerfield is working with School Perceptions, a Slinger research firm, on the survey.
The survey will be open until July 13, Jensen said, which gives the board enough time to go over results and set a resolution for a November 2020 referendum by August.
The district currently has an operating referendum, which went into effect in 2016 and sunsets June 30, 2020.
Operating referendums allow school districts to exceed revenue limits and levy additional funds from taxpayers to cover costs.
Since 2008, all referendums have allowed the district to exceed the revenue limit by $400,000 per year, for the length of the referendum.
The survey will ask residents whether they would support a new operating referendum to exceed revenue limits for $400,000 per year for five years.
It will also ask members of the district whether they would support a referendum for $500,000 per year, to offset future economic issues caused by COVID-19.
Jensen said Wisconsin schools are facing funding uncertainty because of the virus. It’s unclear how much funding schools will receive in the state budget for the 2020-21 school year and beyond, Jensen said.
“The state is forecasting a very large deficit,” Jensen said.
Jensen said school administrators statewide are expecting lawmakers to make cuts to school funding in a 2021 budget repair bill, to offset that deficit.
“School funding is going to be discussed...and very likely cut,” Jensen said.
Wisconsin schools are also anticipating rising expenses in the fall and beyond, Jensen said. Whether schools return to in-person instruction or have a blended school model, they’re facing higher costs.
Some of those expenses could include smaller class sizes and cleaning, transportation and technology costs, Jensen said.
Deerfield has already purchased additional online curriculum subscriptions, Jensen added, to increase virtual class offerings.
“In this situation, where we already know we’re going to have a budget cut...and it’s very, very likely we are going to increase our expenses...do we need to ask the community, would they support something more?” Jensen asked.
Board member Sandy Fischer agreed, saying why not ask for what the district needs outright.
Board member Autumn Knudtson clarified that the referendum funding being surveyed about wouldn’t cover past monies spent on COVID-19, but future expenses.
“We operated within what our current budget and contracts were this year,” said Kndutson. “That’s not going to cost anybody anything…(this is) what we see the future to look like.”
Even if Deerfield residents approved a $500,000-per-year referendum this November, Jensen and Treuden said they don’t see tax rates increasing much over $11 per $100,000 of property value.
“It’s still going to be a mill rate decrease for them,” Jensen said.
The same can’t be said if a referendum is put off to April 2021, Jensen said, which is why they’re exploring this now.
Deerfield has the opportunity to put a referendum on the ballot in November 2020 or April 2021, but not in November 2021, Jensen said.
Deerfield is eyeing a five-year referendum this time around, Jensen said, so it could be renewed four years from now in 2024, a year before it runs out. Jensen said administrators want to avoid a shortfall like this year, and want to tie referendum elections to presidential election years.
Deerfield has had several referendums in the past. The school district had a five-year operating referendum that began in 2008, and a four-year operating referendum starting in 2013.
The most recent referendum was used for projects like adding a fitness center, stadium upgrades, increased building security, technology updates and curriculum materials, Jensen said.
“We’ve been working hard to keep the district, or move the district, to a good financial position,” Treuden said.
Treuden anticipates about $450,000 in surplus funding from the 2019-20 school year, because of the buildings being closed due to COVID-19. Savings on utility, transportation, food and spring sports costs are expected.
The School Board also decided in September to build a cushion of funds for its debt payment, Treuden said. By levying slightly more taxes in 2019-20, Treuden said the district was able to put about $225,000 into a rainy-day fund.
Treuden said the district refinanced its loans from construction on Deerfield Elementary School in 2013, which Treuden said helps with interest payments.
Jensen and Treuden said last month they believe the district could make it through one year with or without an operating referendum.
But Jensen added on June 1, that the economic impact of COVID-19 on the state budget could last longer than that.
Also on the survey, the district is asking residents to weigh in on what programs they would reduce or cut completely, should a referendum not pass.
“It isn’t just programs you lose. You lose teachers, too,” Board member Melissa Frame said.
A Citizen’s Advisory Committee meant to study this possible referendum began meeting in February.
At the School Board’s April 27 meeting, board president Jim Haak put the committee on hiatus due to COVID-19. Jensen said at the time that with all the economic uncertainty, this fall may not be the right time to pursue a referendum.
Board members decided on May 11 it wouldn’t hurt to gauge community interest, and gave the directive to go ahead with the survey.
Jensen said that many schools working with School Perceptions are still going ahead with their referendums in 2020, despite the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19.
