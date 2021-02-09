We would like to express our gratitude to all who came out and supported the Cambridge Lions Club Fisheree the weekend of Feb. 5-6 at J&T Bait Shanty. Even though the weather was brutally cold, the sun was shining which made for a gorgeous winter weekend of ice fishing! We set up a spacious heated tent for our raffles. Much appreciation goes to our business community and families who donated to our basket raffles as well as all who came out to participate. We had a successful weekend of fun and raised money toward our global causes including diabetes, vision, hunger, the environment and childhood cancer. Most of the money raised is donated back to local causes right here in Cambridge.

Thanks, again, for all of your support.

--Cambridge Area Lions Club

