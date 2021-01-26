These are meals served in-person during lunch
Jan. 28
Turkey sandwich, cinnamon crackers, grapes, broccoli, milk
Jan. 29
Chocolate chip muffin, strawberry Gogurt, apple slices, power punch juice box, milk
Feb. 1
Pepperoni and provolone sandwich, cheddar sun chips, raisins, Sidekick frozen smoothie, milk
Feb. 2
Ham and American sandwich, pretzels, pear cup, carrots, milk
Feb. 3
Send-home meal Tuesday
PB&J Uncrustable, Goldfish crackers, applesauce, juice box, milk
Feb. 4
Turkey sandwich, cinnamon crackers, grapes broccoli, milk
Feb. 5
Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese sauce, apple slices, carrots, milk
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.