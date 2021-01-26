These are meals served in-person during lunch

Jan. 28

Turkey sandwich, cinnamon crackers, grapes, broccoli, milk

Jan. 29

Chocolate chip muffin, strawberry Gogurt, apple slices, power punch juice box, milk

Feb. 1

Pepperoni and provolone sandwich, cheddar sun chips, raisins, Sidekick frozen smoothie, milk

Feb. 2

Ham and American sandwich, pretzels, pear cup, carrots, milk

Feb. 3

Send-home meal Tuesday

PB&J Uncrustable, Goldfish crackers, applesauce, juice box, milk

Feb. 4

Turkey sandwich, cinnamon crackers, grapes broccoli, milk

Feb. 5

Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese sauce, apple slices, carrots, milk

Load comments