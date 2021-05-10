You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Utica

Utica Christian School announces graduation

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Theree students will graduate from Utica Christian School in 2021. They are:

  • Theresa Lynn Bellrichard, the daughter of Victor and Aneasa Bellrichard of Whitewater. She plans on working and then attending college in the future.
  • Camille Rose Fink, the daughter of Kim and Jennifer Fink of Fort Atkinson. She plans to attend Maranatha Baptist University in the fall to study elementary education.
  • Daniel William Ovadal, the son of Tom and Candyce Ovadal of Albany. He plans on attending Blackhawk Tech in the fall to study shop and welding.
Theresa Bellrichard
Buy Now
Camille Fink
Buy Now
Dan Ovadal
Buy Now

The Utica Christian School Graduation and Awards Program will be held on Friday May 28, at 7 pm. UCS Dr. Byran Brock, associate professor at Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, will be the keynote speaker. The graduation will take place in the auditorium of Bible Baptist Church of Utica located at 2095 County Road W, Stoughton.

The program will recognize the 2021 graduates and a variety of academic and Christian character award winners.

Utica Christian School is a K5-12th grade ministry of the Bible Baptist Church of Utica located between Cambridge and Stoughton.

Recommended for you

Load comments