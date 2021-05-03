You have permission to edit this article.
May 6 Local government meetings

DEERFIELD SCHOOLS

300 Simonson Blvd., Deerfield

www.deerfield.k12.wi.us

(608) 764-5431

School Board

Monday, May 17, 6:30 p.m. DHS Commons

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOLS

403 Blue Jay Way, Cambridge

www.cambridge.k12.wi.us

(608) 423-4345

School Board

Monday, May 17, 6 p.m. CHS IMS and virtual

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

200 Spring St., Cambridge

www.ci.cambridge.wi.us

(608) 423-3712

Special Village Board meeting

Thursday, May 6, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Plan Commission

Monday, May 10, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Tuesday, May 11, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Library Board

Wednesday, May 12, 7 p.m., teleconference

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Tuesday, May 25, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

4 N. Main St., Deerfield

www.deerfieldwi.com

(608) 764-5404

Village Board

Monday, May 10, 7 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station

Village Board

Monday, May 24, 7 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge

townofchristiana.com

(608) 423-3816

Town Board

Tuesday, May 11, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF OAKLAND

N4450 County Road A, Cambridge

oaklandtown.com

(608) 423-9635

Town Board

Tuesday, May 18, 7 p.m. Town Hall

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

208 Benton St., Cambridge

www.villageofrockdale.com

(608) 423-1497

Village Board

Monday, May 17, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

838 London Road, Deerfield

www.town.deerfield.wi.us (608) 764-5615

Town Board

Monday, May 10, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

1111 South Main St., Lake Mills

townoflakemills.org

(920) 648-5867

Town Board

Tuesday, May 11, 7:15 p.m., Town Hall

